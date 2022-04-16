With a 7-6 victory over Argonaut, Calaveras baseball has now won 16 in a row

While the final score was much closer than any Calaveras High School player or coach would have liked, the 7-6 home victory Friday afternoon over the Argonaut Mustangs kept Calaveras perfect in the Mother Lode League standings.
Calaveras’ one-run win over Argonaut improved its league record to 9-0 and overall record to 18-1. Calaveras has now won 16 games in a row.
Friday’s game was originally scheduled for Thursday, but a rainy day forced the game to be delayed one day. On a dry field, Calaveras scored six times in the bottom of the second inning and plated one more in the sixth. Argonaut cut into Calaveras’ early lead by scoring four times in the top of the third and then added one in the fourth and one in the seventh.
Calaveras loaded the bases in the second inning and Tyler Maddock knocked in one with a single. Senior Aiden Look doubled and Chris Maddock also singled to put the home team up 5-0. Senior Dean Habbestad added the final run of the inning with a sacrifice fly and Calaveras led 6-0 after two innings.
Argonaut was able to score five runs off of Calaveras starting pitcher Andy Rios, which cut the deficit to one. Calaveras’ seventh run was scored in the sixth inning on an RBI-single off the bat of junior Brayden Brim.
Argonaut scored in the top of the seventh to once again bring the deficit to one run, but Chris Maddock pitched the final 0.2 innings to collect his first save of the year.
Look went 2 for 3 with two doubles, scored one run and had two RBIs; Chris Maddock went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and scored one run; Tyler Maddock also had two hits, scored once and had one RBI; Habbestad went 1 for 2, scored twice and knocked in one; Brim went 1 for 3 with an RBI and scored a run; and senior catcher Woody Gardina went 1 for 3, was hit by a pitch and scored a run.
Rios collected his seventh win of the season and even after surrendering five runs, has an era of 1.87. Rios went six innings and gave up five runs on six hits with four walks and six strikeouts. Look pitched 0.1 innings of relief, giving up one run on one hit with three walks. Maddock pitched the final 0.2 innings to collect the save.
Junior varsity
Calaveras’ JV team beat Argonaut 9-1. Isaiah Hernandez picked up the win on the hill and drove in two runs on two hits. Scott Beadles smacked two home runs, while Caleb Ramirez collected two hits and Aiden Bruckner, Colin Dunn and Mason Moser all had RBIs. Calaveras is now 8-1 in league play.