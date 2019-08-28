Johnson talks running, coaching in new position

Calaveras Enterprise Sports Editor Guy Dossi spoke with new Bret Harte head cross country coach Vicky Johnson Monday afternoon during practice at Frogtown in Angels Camp. The two spoke of taking over for a legend, the roster size and trying to recruit new runners to the team.
Guy Dossi: You are the new head coach, but you are not new to the Bret Harte cross country program. How long have you been involved with the program?
Vicky Johnson: Six years.
GD: Because you have been around for six years and worked closely with former coach Keith Maurer, how much does that help when it comes to stepping in and taking over?
VJ: It makes it 90% easier. It’s amazing because you know where you are going and you know what to do. It’s only the paperwork side that’s new, and even then, I knew a little bit about what I had to get involved with.
GD: Taking over a program is always tough, but it makes it that much more difficult when you are taking over for a legend. It’s safe to say that Maurer is one of the legendary Bret Harte coaches. Do you feel any added pressure to do well because of how well the program did under Keith?
VJ: We really respect what Keith has done and we’d love to bring our team back to the same level that he had it when he first started, but it’s going to take a tremendous amount of work. Our goal right now is really to field full teams and then work from there. I wouldn’t say there’s a lot of added pressure, because Keith and I have a lot of the same philosophies. Of course, between Rebecca (Hancock, assistant coach) and I, there are going to be some changes because changes happen when there are new people involved. We’ll find out what works and what doesn’t work.
GD: You mentioned you have some of the same philosophies. What are they?
VJ: No. 1, we want all the kids to enjoy running. We know that most kids don’t enjoy running and feeling pain, which is totally normal. But we want them to grow through the program and become lifelong runners. That way when they are done with the high school program, they’ll still continue running.
GD: With a goal being to fill a full team, what do the numbers look like this year?
VJ: Currently, we have enough boys to field a varsity team as well as freshmen and sophomore, but not JV yet, but that might happen further on. With the girls, we are looking at a full varsity team and then perhaps a frosh/soph team.
GD: You must be thrilled with those numbers.
VJ: Oh yeah. We have 42 on the roster, so we are pretty delighted.
GD: On Aug. 23, your team competed at the Lodi Flame Invitational for the first major meet of the year. How do you feel your team did?
VJ: I think overall we had some very outstanding results. Brendan Dishion was 15th overall (17:48) with the varsity boys and we have a new runner in Winter Whittle, and he did very well in the freshman boys’ race. For the girls, we didn’t have full teams for that race because we couldn’t get the whole team out there. We did have a full varsity team and we ran moderately well, but we had some people who didn’t run because of injuries, but we are building up slowly.
GD: It’s such a long season and you mentioned that you are building up slowly, so when would you like your team to be at its best and clicking on all cylinders?
VJ: We’d like to see them at their best near the end of October, which is near subsections, and then to move on to sections. For most kids, that’s the most realistic goal because a lot of them are new runners in the sense that they haven’t had a lot of experience running. Some kids are coming from different sports and they never have run distance before. So, it’s going to take six to eight weeks to really start reaching what potential they have and feeling really confident racing.
GD: How difficult is it to recruit? With football, you have the Friday night lights and with volleyball there’s the draw of playing in front of a packed gym. When it comes to cross country, how do you convince a teenager to come out and run when it’s over 100 degrees?
VJ: That is very difficult, especially with the heat and also the fact that I’m not a coach who is on campus. Rebecca helps out a lot with that because she’s on and off campus a lot. Our first week, we basically had to deal with the heatwave, so we had Popsicles the first day, cooling towels the second day and spray bottles the third day. We have some away meets that we go to, so we have a points system. They have to come out to practice, that way they can gather enough points to compete at those meets. We have a meet in Tahoe and then we have the big Mt. SAC Invitational in Southern California and kids are really interested in traveling, so that is an incentive for them.
GD: What are your expectations for this season?
VJ: To keep fielding the teams and keep the teams growing and not lose anyone. Obviously, injuries can get in the way, but we want them to become lifelong runners and want to come back the following year.