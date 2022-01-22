Rivalry clash: Calaveras defends home floor against Bret Harte

Both Calaveras and Bret Harte were feeling good about their chances when the two teams met for the first time Friday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
Calaveras had won three league games in a row, which included junior Jay Clifton going off for 45 points in a home win over Argonaut. While Bret Harte entered Friday’s game with a 2-1 league record and was fresh off a 62-55 road win over Argonaut in Jackson.
And like most Calaveras vs. Bret Harte matches, this game was intense and exciting. But like every Calaveras vs. Bret Harte game dating back to February 2016, Calaveras walked off the floor victorious over its county rivals. Calaveras improved to 4-0 in the Mother Lode League standings with a 58-47 win over the Bullfrogs.
Even though his squad was playing in front of the biggest crowd of the year, Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton did his best to have his players think of it as just another league game.
“We try to treat every game the same,” Clifton said. “A win is a win, and every win counts the same. I know we are going to get their best—we always do—and it’s always a dog fight. But we don’t really treat it any different.”
Fresh off of his 45-point performance, all eyes were on Jay Clifton in anticipation for what his encore would be. While he didn’t score 45 again, he did lead all players with 26 points. The Bullfrogs knew that they had to do everything they could to try and slow down the southpaw sensation and it was senior Kenny Scott who was tasked with guarding Clifton for much of the evening.
“I tried to get as much sleep as I could last night and eat and drink as much as I could, because I knew it was going to be a rough game,” Scott said about his preparation for Clifton. “He’s a great player. I just came in thinking that I have to be all over him and do whatever I can to stop him. But he still managed to get his points.”
The Calaveras players and coaches knew that Bret Harte would have all its attention on Clifton, which meant that someone else wearing a white jersey would have to step up and deliver. That duty fell to junior Logan Parmley, and he didn’t disappoint. With all the attention spent on stopping Clifton, Parmley was able to score 16 points, which was only one-point shy of tying a career high. Parmley made five shots from downtown and each one seemed to take away momentum from the Bullfrogs.
“All I was doing in practice was shooting, shooting and shooting,” Parmley said. “I knew they were going to try and stop Jay and Elijah (Malamed) and I’d be open.”
Calaveras began the night with points from senior Travis Byrd, Parmley and Clifton to go ahead 7-0. Scott scored Bret Harte’s first points, but Calaveras was able to keep its momentum going and built a 13-4 lead, which was cut to 13-8 with points from Bret Harte’s Vincent Tiscornia and Jaden Stritenberger. The opening quarter ended with Calaveras leading 18-12.
Bret Harte not only had to battle a talented Calaveras squad, but a rowdy Calaveras student section. For Scott, who was playing in his first varsity rivalry game, he admits that the atmosphere was difficult to deal with on the floor.
“It’s rough knowing that no matter what you do, there’s always going to be something going on, but that’s what makes it fun,” Scott said.
Clifton drained a 3-point basket to begin the second quarter, but Bret Harte responded by going on a 6-0 run with points from Stritenberger, senior Bradey Tutthill and a basket from downtown from senior Carston Weidmann, which cut the deficit to three. Every time the Bullfrogs got close to Calaveras on the scoreboard, the home squad came up with clutch shots to get some extra breathing room.
“As soon as we started taking a step forward, we’d take two steps back,” Scott said. “We just couldn’t get a groove throughout the game.”
Entering the third quarter, Calaveras had a 26-21. Calaveras outscored Bret Harte 16-11 in the third quarter and was led by junior Merrick Strange with six points. Between Parmley scoring 16 and Strange adding seven points, Kraig Clifton was pleased with seeing points scored that didn’t come from Calaveras’ leading scorer.
“It was fantastic, and I knew it was going to have to happen,” the veteran coach said. “They stepped up big and they are shooting with confidence. Merrick (Strange) was going in there strong, and it was really good to see. I thought we made a lot of good decisions and were able to finish.”
Bret Harte was trailing Calaveras 42-32 heading into the final eight minutes of the game. Senior Erik Trent drained a 3-point basket to cut the deficit to seven, but Calaveras responded with five points from Clifton. Trent scored in the paint and Calaveras answered with another 3-point basket from Parmley followed by an and-1 basket from Clifton, which put Calaveras up 53-37 with five minutes to play.
Trailing 56-40 with 3:06 remaining, the Bullfrogs gave one final push at a comeback. Bret Harte went on a 7-0 run, which included a 3-point basket from Scott, points in the paint from Stritenberger and two free throws from Tiscornia to bring the Bullfrogs within nine, but that’s as close as they got.
“Some shots didn’t fall early, and we hung our heads a little bit,” Bret Harte head coach Brian Barnett said. “We played hard again, but some shots just didn’t fall for us. The confidence was there, I just think we didn’t execute very well. I liked the enthusiasm and hard work. We are not playing a very deep bench and the guys who are out there are working their tails off. We battled tonight. It was a crazy environment and I think they’ll be excited the next time around.”
Clifton led all scorers with 26 points; Lamborn scored 16; Strange scored seven points; Malamed added four points; Thomas Davison scored three points; and Byrd added two points in the win.
For the Bullfrogs, Trent scored a team-high 14 points; Stritenberger scored nine; Scott added seven points; Tiscornia scored six; while Weidmann, Adams and Tutthill all scored three points apiece.
“We came in here looking for respect and I think we are starting to get it,” Barnett said. “We are not a team that you’re just going to walk through, and we are going to battle.”
Calaveras (16-6, 4-0 MLL) and Bret Harte (9-9, 2-2 MLL) will have a rematch to end the regular season, which will be Feb. 11 at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.