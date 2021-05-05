From best to worst, golf rounds lead to therapy sessions

There is an adage in golf that one of your best rounds will be followed almost immediately by one of your worst. A golfer from last week, who shall remain unnamed, can verify this.
After his lackadaisical performance on the April 26 team event, consisting of three best balls per par threes, two on par fours and one on fives, he is undergoing therapy with retired psychologist Al Liberato. On a positive note, the team of past club champ Jim Sickler, white team champ, Jim Maxim, local wine producer Ken Polk and retired school teacher Tom Gilbert dominated the field by eight strokes. Hopefully Polk’s 83 will not jinx him for next week’s tournament.
Stunned by finishing in second place was the team of big Dan Borges, steady Jack Cox, happy-go-lucky Rahis Hemmes and resurgent Harry Kious. Kious is starting to send fear into the Gold Tee Flight, as he placed closest to the pin on No. 4 and No. 13. He has now accomplished this feat for two weeks in a row. His shot on No. 13 was the best of the day at 4 feet, 2 inches.
The team of Dave Mullen, gold tee champ Gary Stockland and Ed Bruenn helped Larry Rupley find his ball amidst the trees which led to a third-place finish. All alone in fourth was past club champ Jack Paich, Roger La Fleur, Ken Phillips and a guy named card-in who helped them by seven strokes. A fifth-place tie ensued between the team of Alan Couchman, Steve Weyrauch, Gabe Karam, Bob Silva and multiple past club champ Orv Pense, Cliff Howard and tournament director Jon Foucrault and Carlos Lorenzo. These two teams each earned enough money to buy a glass of beer with four straws.
In the closest-to-the-hole competition from the whites on No. 4, Karam once again took first place, followed by current club champ Roger Ladd. Polk took second from the golds. In the red flight, Roger LaFleur swamped the shot of Carlos Lourenco. On hole No. 13 from the whites, Tom Suarez tipped his hat to the gallery, as he bested Dave Mullen by four inches. Silky smooth Norm Miley was second from the golds. Ken Phillips dominated from the reds, as current red tee champ, Earl Watkins, recovered from dog sitting to place second.