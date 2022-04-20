Bret Harte tennis drops a road contest to Amador 6-1
Guy Dossi/Calaveras Enterprise file photo

The Bret Harte High School tennis team lost to the Amador Buffaloes 6-1 Tuesday afternoon in Sutter Creek.

Bret Harte’s lone victory came from its red-hot No.1 girls’ doubles team of Olivia Burke and Meredith Grotto. Burke and Grotto beat Amador’s Rebecca Wilson and Lena White 6-1, 6-7 (10-4).

In the No. 1 boys’ singles match, Bret Harte senior Bennett Livanos lost to Amador’s Ethan Krieshok 6-0, 6-0. In the boys’ No. 2 singles match, senior Bullfrog Bradley Ransom lost to Myles Newton 6-0, 6-0.

In the No. 1 girls’ singles match, Bret Harte’s Bella Kuntzweiler lost to Amador’s Kelsey Patterson 6-1, 6-1. And in the No. 2 girls’ singles match, Jamee Zahniser lost to Amador’s Scout Kaslnger 6-2, 6-2.

Bret Harte’s No. 2 girls’ doubles team of Caroline Krpan and Janessa Dolan lost a close match to Sarah Waverly and Toni Acuna 4-6, 6-2 (10-3). And Bret Harte’s mixed doubles team of Trent Livanos and Sequoia Kuntzweiler fell to Emily Likiss and Josue Fleitas 6-0, 6-0.

Weather permitting, Bret Harte will host Summerville at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday in Angels Camp.

