Bullfrogs have no answer on how to stop Wildcats

SONORA – If anything, the Bret Harte High School girls’ soccer team is consistent. Two days after losing to the Sonora Wildcats 6-0, the Bullfrogs were once again bested by Sonora 6-0. This time, the loss came on Sonora’s home turf Thursday night at Dunlavy Field in Sonora.
The Wildcats found the back of the net three times in the first half and three times in the second half. Even though six shots got past goalie Leslie Quashnick, the senior still stopped 27 shots.
At the end of 80 minutes of play, Bret Harte head coach Jessica Bowman felt better about the performance from her team than she did in the previous meeting with the Wildcats.
“Somehow we looked a lot more confident and comfortable as a team today,” Bowman said. “We were more consistent with our passes and crisper putting it to each other’s feet. As teammates, we seemed to get less angry at each other. Overall, even though the score was the same, it was more of a positive experience and outcome.”
The back-to-back games against Sonora was the part of the schedule Bowman was not looking forward to. In the three games before taking on the Wildcats, the Bullfrogs were winless, but had a late chance to come away with a victory or tie in two of them.
With Sonora off the schedule, Bret Harte has two matches with Argonaut and one with Summerville and Amador. The Bullfrogs lost to the Bears 2-0 to begin the season, and lost to Amador 2-1 before playing the Sutter Creek squad to a 1-1 tie in Angels Camp.
Bowman feels confident that her team will bounce back and once again be competitive in the final four games of the 2021 season.
“It’s never a super fun thing to face Sonora, because we know the odds are never stacked in our favor,” Bowman said. “But to face them twice in one week, that can obviously be morally defeating for some of the players. I’m proud of the players for staying headstrong and getting through this week and not getting down on each other. We are, at the end of the day, out here to have fun. We are blessed to be out here.”
Bret Harte (0-4-1 Mother Lode League) will take on Argonaut at 5:45 p.m., March 30 in Angels Camp.