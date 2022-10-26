Lady Bullfrogs capture first MLL title since 2011; Bret Harte boys place second in the league standings

SUTTER CREEK – Kadyn Rolleri has accomplished quite a bit during her Bret Harte High School cross country career. The senior Bullfrog has won races, helped Bret Harte capture a section championship in 2021, and competed against the top runners in California at the CIF State Championship Meet.
However, the one thing that has eluded Rolleri during her time at Bret Harte has been the Mother Lode League championship. And that title has not been captured by any female Bret Harte runner since 2011.
But now, Rolleri and the rest of the Bret Harte girls’ cross country team can proudly declare that they are the champions of the Mother Lode League. Bret Harte entered Wednesday’s championship meet with a perfect 5-0 record and needed to once again fend off a talented Amador squad to bring the title back home to Angels Camp.
The Bullfrogs finished with a team-low 35 points, followed by Amador (46), Summerville (57), and Calaveras (92), while Argonaut and Sonora were both unable to field a full varsity squad.
“Honestly, it means a lot,” Rolleri said about becoming a Mother Lode League champion. “From the beginning of our season to now, I’ve seen our whole team put in so much more effort compared to where we started. Knowing that this is my last year running with these girls and seeing them put their all into this last meet really made me feel good and made us feel like a bigger team.”
In 2021, Bret Harte won the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship but was not the top team coming out of the Mother Lode League. That honor fell on Amador and Calaveras, who were the co-champions. Even though her team began the season as the defending D5 champions, Bret Harte head coach Vicky Johnson didn’t even think about winning a league title, as that accomplishment had not been done in 11 years.
“I was happy that we had 14 girls out, but it didn’t even cross my mind that we could win league because it’s been so many years and how hard it is,” Johnson said. “Winning the league is not an easy accomplishment.”
In order for Bret Harte to win its 28th MLL title, a number of Bullfrogs needed to finish in the top 10 and that’s exactly what happened. Four runners from Bret Harte were included in the first 10 to cross the finish line. Rolleri finished second overall with a time of 17:59.69, which was close behind Argonaut’s Maeve Klements, who took first in 17:50.72.
Rolleri, who is still not fully back to where she was before breaking her leg in January, feels that she had a good performance, and she was pleased with what she was able to accomplish.
“I felt a lot better, and I feel that the weather was a big part of it,” Rolleri said. “My leg hurt afterwards, but I’m grateful and thankful to just be out here.”
Finishing fourth overall was Bret Harte junior Addy Heermance with a time of 18:20.91. For much of the year, it was Heermance who finished ahead of Rolleri. The two runners have formed a bond while running. and Heermance is just as happy for Rolleri when she crosses the finish line first and the feeling from Rolleri is mutual.
“At practice we run together, and it really helps to have someone who will allow us to pace each other,” Heermance said. “We push each other and so when we switch off like today, I think it really helps our races.”
At the third Mother Lode League meet of the season only seven days earlier, Bret Harte handed Amador its first loss of the year by a slim 27-28 margin. Heermance didn’t forget how close that race was, and she knew that not only would Amador do all it could to try and spoil Bret Harte’s perfect season, but that home course advantage would also fall in favor of the Buffaloes.
“There was a lot of pressure because we knew that we only beat them by one-point last week,” Heermance said. “We used them (Amador) as our drive for this race and we wanted to come out here and give it everything.”
Bret Harte had two more runners finish in the top 10, which included Skylar Mayers placing ninth overall (19:51.88) and Caitlin Johnson followed right behind in 10th place with her time of (19:55.81). Johnson did not start the season on the varsity roster, but coach Vicky Johnson felt that the sophomore could help out the team and had her run at the third league meet of the season. After that strong performance, all the younger runners were invited to strut their stuff at the championship meet, which turned out to be the correct move for the Bullfrogs.
“We kept her (Johnson) on the frosh/soph team for the first few races and then brought her up when we knew that we needed her for the third league meet and then we encouraged the rest of the frosh/soph team to move up because we didn’t know if we needed them or not,” Vicky Johnson said. “I think it was a really good move because it really gelled the team together.”
Heermance added, “We’ve all grown and improved over the season. At the beginning, we weren’t so much a team, but today we came out here ready to give it everything we had, and we brought all of our girls up to varsity and we said that we were going to get the league title.”
Other Bret Harte times included Mariana Ramos (20:38.72); Ayla Jodie (20:48.62); Aurora Lewis (21:02); Lilly O’Geen (21:39.15); Sophia Keirns (23:12.56); Morgan Greene (24:42.81); Taylee McDaniel (25:51.86); Nina Hollars (26:57.28); and Talisa Perez (27:13.50).
With a Mother Lode League title now in the bag, Rolleri and her teammates will shift the focus to becoming back-to-back section champions. And after the strong performance at the league championship meet, Rolleri feels good about Bret Harte’s chances at sections.
“I think that it’s a good chance of happening,” Rolleri said about capturing a second blue banner. “This can motivate us to realize that we can do it and to just push ourselves harder.”
As for Calaveras, the Red Hawks finished fourth overall with a team score of 92. The Calaveras finishers were Makayla Turner (20:27.44); Daisy Garcia (20:30.34); Wessin Snipes (22:35.47); Bailie Clark (22:40); and Kaidyn Thornburg (25:18.72).
Bret Harte’s boys’ team entered the league championship meet with a record of 4-1 and needed to run a great race in order to knock off undefeated Summerville. The Bullfrogs put up a strong fight but fell six points shy of the Bears. Summerville (34) claimed the Mother Lode League championship for a second year in a row, while Bret Harte came in second (40) and was followed by Amador (67), Calaveras (78) and Argonaut (151), while Sonora didn’t field a varsity squad.
“I was really pleased with how they ran,” Johnson said. “I know how hard it was going to be, but many boys finished up in the pack compared to where they had been in the past. This is a very young team with a lot of freshmen and those freshmen ran really well as a pack. They are just getting better by the day.”
Sonora’s Broen Holman placed first overall (15:18.15) and was followed by Summerville’s Cruz Vasquez (15:26.69). Bret Harte senior Winter Whittle placed third (15:29.78) and junior Bullfrog Brody Burita finished fifth (16:20.84). Other Bret Harte times included Jack Lenihan (17:09.72); Peyton Heermance (17:30.62); Joshua Schuler (17:38.47); Robert Carrillo-Wright (18:22.56); David Willey (19:21.02); and Jace McLaughlin (19:48.72).
As for Calaveras, senior Logan Gomes placed sixth overall (16:24.03); senior Ethan Lynn placed eighth (16:44.75); Nathan Cameron had a time of 18:26.84; senior Tyler Davidson finished in 19:09.41; Cale Brassfield finished in 19:14.41; Wyatt Wendt finished in 20:21.62; Darby Dagenais finished in 21:08.62; Jared Chavez finished in 22:19.09; and Ethan Haro finished in 25:25.38.
Up next for the Mother Lode League runners is the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Subsection Meet, which will take place on Nov. 5 at Frogtown in Angels Camp. Johnson feels that both her squads are right where they should be at this point of the season and as long as the injury bug doesn’t bite, the Bullfrogs should be turning heads.
“This is a good spot we’re in,” Johnson said. “Now, we just need to be careful to make sure that they get enough rest because they just ran three hard races in eight days. We need to stay positive, stay healthy and we’ll be fine.”