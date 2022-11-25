 Skip to main content
College Softball
Bound for Reno

Bailie Clark will join her older sister on the UNR softball diamond

'I had four options and Nevada was giving me exactly what I wanted, and Nevada felt right' – Bailie Clark

Bailie Clark will join her older sister on the UNR softball diamond
Calaveras High School senior Bailie Clark will play softball in 2023 and beyond at the University of Reno, Nevada.

Tell me if you’ve heard this one before: The top female athlete at Calaveras High School has the last name of Clark and will play softball at the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR).

Sound familiar? Well, it should. One year ago, Madison Clark put pen to paper to become a division I softball player at UNR. Now, exactly one year later, it’s déjà vu all over again.

