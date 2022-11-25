Bailie Clark will join her older sister on the UNR softball diamond

Tell me if you’ve heard this one before: The top female athlete at Calaveras High School has the last name of Clark and will play softball at the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR).
Sound familiar? Well, it should. One year ago, Madison Clark put pen to paper to become a division I softball player at UNR. Now, exactly one year later, it’s déjà vu all over again.
Bailie Clark, the younger sister of Madison, will follow in her sister’s footsteps, as she will also attend the University of Nevada, Reno and will be a member of the Wolf Pack softball team. Like Madison, it was the trip to the campus and a visit with the UNR head coach that sold Clark on having a future in Nevada.
“When I went on my visit to Nevada, the campus was something that I never imagined,” Clark said. “It was just beautiful. But the head coach, Linda Garza, is awesome. When I broke my arm over the summer, I couldn’t play fall ball and I couldn’t show off my skills to other colleges. So, I had four options and Nevada was giving me exactly what I wanted, and Nevada felt right. Everything happened for a reason, and I broke my arm for a reason and that’s to go to Nevada and play softball with my sister.”
When it comes to having her younger sister follow her from California to Nevada, Madison couldn’t be happier.
“I am beyond excited,” Madison said about Bailie choosing to attend UNR. “I never imagined us playing together in college; more like playing against each other, so this makes me really happy. I can’t wait.”
Although she’ll be living and playing in another state, UNR is only a little over three hours away from Calaveras High School, so her parents will be able to make the drive to see two of their daughters play. And many UNR games will be played in California. During the 2021 season, the Wolf Pack played in Moraga, Davis, Sacramento, Stockton, Palo Alto, Berkeley, San Jose, Fresno and Riverside.
“I know that my dad (Calaveras head football coach Doug Clark) definitely wanted me to go to UNR with my sister so he could watch both of his daughters play, but he wasn’t forcing me,” laughed Bailie. “Picking UNR just felt right, and I know that it lit up his world.”
After Madison signed nearly a year ago to play at UNR, she began trying to convince her younger sister to put the school at the top of her list. And while she ultimately wanted Bailie to make what decision was best for her, Madison was always hoping that one day that the Clark sisters would be reunited on the diamond.
“After I had signed, my coach started watching Bailie when she would come watch me and showed some interest, so I tried to convince her (Bailie) then,” Madison said. “I tried to convince her throughout winter and a little bit in the spring, but then I realized she had to make the right decision for her, and I knew whatever she chose, it would work out the way it was supposed to.”
Not only did Clark need to make a decision as to what college she would attend, but she also had to decide what sport she would play. Clark is a Calaveras five-sport varsity athlete. She has competed in varsity softball, basketball, volleyball, track and cross country in her four years at Calaveras.
During that time, she’s been a first-team basketball player (2019-20); a first-team softball player (2021); the Mother Lode League’s Most Valuable Player in basketball (2021-22); the Mother Lode League’s co-Most Outstanding Softball Player (2022); an all-state basketball member (2022); and a section finalist in track and field (2022). So, when it came time to pick a college and a sport, Clark had many options at her disposal.
“In middle school, it was between basketball and softball,” Clark said. “But the more I’ve been playing softball—I’ve been playing since I was six years old—it’s just kind of a lifestyle now. It’s always what I’ve wanted to do. Watching the college softball world series on TV has sparked a fire. I love the game and I love the energy that girls bring and that made my decision easier to play softball in college.”
Clark is getting an athletic scholarship to play softball at UNR, which is something that only 8% of the 400,000 high school softball players in the United States can say and only 1.3% of those softball players compete at the NCAA Division I level. Oftentimes, scholarships are awarded depending on the position. Pitchers seemingly get the most scholarships, while outfielders, which is what Clark is, get pretty much what is left over.
Clark knows how fortunate she is to be getting the opportunity to play at the division I level and will do whatever it takes to prove that she belongs.
“It’s going to be challenging, but that’s where the extra work comes in and I hope that it pays off,” Clark said. “I’m going to work hard because this is what I’ve always wanted, and I would love to take our team to a World Series and play with my sister.”
When it comes to what position she’ll play or where she’ll bat in the lineup, Clark said, “Put me wherever; I just want to be on the field.”
Clark has a perfect inside source as to how things run and what to expect at UNR with her sister. Clark knows that if she has any questions or needs a workout partner, her older sister will always be close by.
“She can help me as a freshman come in and I can ask her for help with how the softball environment works and how something like the 6 a.m. weights work,” Clark said.
Clark has only played one full season of softball at Calaveras. Her freshman year ended early because of COVID-19 after just nine games. She played in 15 games as a sophomore, but those were against only Mother Lode League teams. As a junior, she helped lead Calaveras to another league title and back to the section championship game.
During her junior year, Clark hit .584 with an on-base percentage of .642. She collected 52 hits, knocked in 35 runs, scored 59 times, had eight doubles, 11 triples, smacked eight home runs, walked 12 times and stole 25 bags while posting a fielding percentage of .939 as a center fielder. In three years at Calaveras, Clark is hitting .522 with 84 hits, 59 RBIs, 102 runs scored, 11 doubles, 15 triples, 15 home runs, 12 walks and 48 stolen bases.
With her senior season set to begin in the spring, Clark can hit the diamond knowing that she’s already got a place to play following graduation.
“I’ve relaxed a lot more knowing that I’ve got a home after this,” Clark said.