Dakota Stephens leads Bullfrogs on the mat and eyes a return trip to the state championship

On Nov. 16, about 20 wrestlers congregated inside the Bret Harte High School wrestling room. The digital clock on the wall read 2:58 p.m. Two minutes later, a single voice suddenly became louder than all the rest and a simple command was shouted out.
“Let’s go.”
The command came not from a coach, but from senior wrestler Dakota Stephens. For the next 45 minutes, Stephens led his team in a grueling gauntlet of cardio work, stretching, calisthenics and anything else that would make any ordinary person tap out.
Stephens is not only the most skilled and experienced wrestler inside of Bret Harte’s wrestling room, he’s also the leader of the squad. And although the wrestling season only began a few weeks ago, Stephens has been thinking about filling the Bret Harte wrestling room with grapplers since the previous season came to an end.
“We are always trying to get more people out there,” Stephens said. “Our ultimate goal is to fill up both rooms to the point where we need to get a new wrestling facility because we have so many kids involved. We are never going to be satisfied with how many we have; we are always going to want more people involved.”
Many of Bret Harte’s wrestlers are multi-sport athletes, with some recently involved with either football or water polo. Yet even though many wrestlers have been physically active for months now, there’s nothing quite like getting into wrestling shape and Stephens knows that different wrestlers will get there at different times.
“It really depends on the ratio of guys who have prior experience, compared to those who have very little experience in the past,” Stephens said. “Of course, those guys who have some past experience will be able to get conditioned much quicker, whereas the guys who haven’t done it before will take much longer. It’s a case-by-case thing and I don’t think anybody is ever 100% ready for wrestling shape, because sometimes you’ll just have that match that’s a dog and you’ll feel like your lungs are burning and are about to fall off. You just have to do the best you can and when it gets to that point, you just have to knuckle down and get to it.”
Stephens was one of those athletes who participated in a fall sport. But unfortunately, his senior football season was cut short with a shoulder injury. Stephens first injured his shoulder in the opening game of the season on the road against Liberty Ranch. After sitting out the next game, Stephens returned to the gridiron on Sept. 12 against El Dorado and once again injured his shoulder. The second injury left him sidelined the remainder of the year.
“My first thought was getting the shoulder taken care of and not about what sport I would be competing in,” Stephens said. “If the wrestling season didn’t happen because the injury was so bad, then so be it. It happened during football and that’s what I was competing in at that time and I don’t think that anyone should ever shy away from competition in hopes of having further competition in the future. That ultimately undermines the concept of competing. Competing is about giving your hardest in that moment in time and if you’re constantly worried about the future, then you are not going to compete to your full potential.”
With his shoulder fully healed, Stephens is ready to make the most of his senior season and he hopes that his career comes to an end at the biggest meet of the year. While Stephens would like to be a Mother Lode League and section champion, placing at the CIF State Championship is what he’s currently eyeing.
“Getting to state last year was a great accomplishment, but no one should ever be satisfied just by making it somewhere and then having nothing to show for it,” Stephens said. “I really took that to heart from last year. I went to state, but I went 0-2 and didn’t make any kind of showing and I didn’t place. This year, I want to do something at state and that was definitely compounded with my experiences over summer by getting to compete with the national team and seeing guys out there placing on a national level made me realize that there is a lot more to give.”
After all of the 2020-21 season was canceled because of COVID-19, Stephens wasn’t sure how many wrestlers would be on Bret Harte’s team in his junior year. Much to his delight, there were enough wrestlers to have a full squad. Not only did the Bullfrogs do well at the MLL meet, but they also sent quite a few wrestlers to the postseason, which was something that Stephens truly relished.
“It was great, especially knowing that a good amount of kids who made it to divisionals and also to the second day of divisionals, most of them were either freshmen or sophomores and a handful of them were first-year wrestlers,” Stephens said. “It was awesome to see them go beyond league, and it was probably the most fun I’ve ever had with this sport to have an actual team there with me that wasn’t just my brother or my dad.”
Stephens is still undecided if he will wrestle next year in college. What he does know is that every day that he gets to get on the mat and participate in the sport he loves is a good day.
“Competition can end at any point in time, and you could suffer a life-changing injury in any competition, so you should go about making the most out of every single match and every single practice, no matter what the conditions of your perceived future may be,” he said.