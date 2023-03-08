Calaveras clashes and splashes with Summerville in MLL swimming competition
SONORA – The Calaveras High School swim team began its 2023 Mother Lode League season in an unfamiliar pool against an extremely unfamiliar opponent.

For the first time ever, the Summerville Bears have a swim team and Calaveras got to be Summerville’s inaugural opponent. Calaveras entered the meet missing many of its boy swimmers, but that didn’t prevent the Red Hawks from having quality times, especially this early in the season.

