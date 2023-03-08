Calaveras clashes and splashes with Summerville in MLL swimming competition

SONORA – The Calaveras High School swim team began its 2023 Mother Lode League season in an unfamiliar pool against an extremely unfamiliar opponent.
For the first time ever, the Summerville Bears have a swim team and Calaveras got to be Summerville’s inaugural opponent. Calaveras entered the meet missing many of its boy swimmers, but that didn’t prevent the Red Hawks from having quality times, especially this early in the season.
However, Calaveras was unable to return home with a victory, as the boys lost to the Bears 96-44, while the girls lost 109-58 on Wednesday afternoon at Sonora Sport and Fitness.
“I’m very proud of my boys,” Calaveras head coach Kelly Riley said. “The few, but the faithful came through and I’m super proud of not only them, but all of the team. Everyone did really well overall and there is awesome camaraderie with a lot of new faces on our team, especially from water polo. I’m really impressed with all of them.”
One of Calaveras’ new swimmers is junior Ginger Scheidt. During the fall, Scheidt is a member of Calaveras’ volleyball team and in the winter is on the basketball squad. But in the spring, Scheidt had nothing to do. The multi-sport athlete decided to add another sport to her resume and join the swim team for the first time in her high school career.
“I noticed that when I’m in my offseason, I’m not motivated,” Scheidt said. “Having a sport and having something to work toward makes me want to go after something.”
In her first high school swim meet, Scheidt competed in the 200-yard medley relay, the 200-yard individual medley, the 100-yard butterfly and the 200-yard freestyle relay.
“It felt crazy fast, and I felt like I was going super slow, and it was a little chaotic, but it was really fun,” Scheidt said. “I know that I’m not at my full potential yet, but I’m excited for Mrs. Riley to teach me how to use my arms and legs in the water.”
Although the times might not be what the Calaveras swimmers want to see this early in the season, Riley makes a point to remind them that as the season progresses, those times will start to become even more impressive.
“I remind them of that all the time, but they are making improvements and that’s all that I can ask for,” Riley said. “They are racing against their own best time.”
Calaveras got first-place finishes from Natalie Miller in the girls’ 50-yard freestyle (0:33:45); Noah Buchmann in the boys’ 50-yard freestyle (0:30.26). Placing second was foursome of Madison Duval, Natalie Miller, Marissa DeMaster and Mia Rives in the 200-yard freestyle relay (2:42.93); DeMaster in the 200-yard freestyle (2:42.23); Rives in the 50-yard freestyle (0:36.17); Duval in the 100-yard backstroke (1:36.23); Scheidt in the 100-yard butterfly (1:56.17); DeMaster in the 500-yard freestyle (7:15.24); the team of Natalie Miller, Rives, Duval and DeMaster in the 200-yard freestyle relay (2:24.24); Jacob Texeria in the 50-yard freestyle (0:32.23); Elijah Hinkle in the 500-yard freestyle (8:32.25); Jay Morrill in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:38.07); and the team of Buchmann, Thomas Texeria, Jacob Texeria and Morrill in the 200-yard freestyle relay (2:12.03).
And as for having a new team in the league, Riley is happy that her team gets to share the pool with Summerville.
“With Summerville being a brand-new team, I’m excited for that and to be coaching with Lauren (Gerber) again,” Riley said. “She’s an amazing coach and it’s awesome to have her back in the league. It’s really good.”
