Bullfrog softball drops first two games on the diamond

The Bret Harte High School softball team has played two games in the 2021 season and has been on the losing end of both. On Wednesday, Bret Harte lost to the Sonora Wildcats 15-5 on the road and then fell to the Argonaut Mustangs 13-3 Friday in Angels Camp.
Against Sonora, both Kalah Casey and Jaycee Davey recorded two hits. Senior Morgan McDearmid pitched four innings and struck out three.
In the loss to Argonaut, Abigail Schuler was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored a run; McDearmid doubled, stole a base and walked; Ally Stoy was hit by a pitch and scored a run; and Cierra Gilbert singled.
Bret Harte (0-2 Mother Lode League) will host Amador April 21 and then take on Summerville April 23 in Tuolumne. Both games begin at 4 p.m.
The 2021 Bret Harte softball team is: Abigail Schuler; Ally Stoy; Cierra Gilbert; Emily Terry; Jaycee Davey; Kalah Casey; Laylamae Plowman; Liberty Garcia; Madison Bain; Makenna Berry; Megan Scott; Melana Wakefield; Morgan McDearmid; Shayna Wakefield; and Trinity Kekai-Acedo. The Bullfrogs are coached by Rich Juarez.