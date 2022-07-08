Athletes of the Year: Madison and Bailie Clark push one another to be great

On June 9, Madison Clark put on a Calaveras High School uniform for the final time. But on that warm summer night, she didn’t don a jersey and helmet. Instead, she wore a cap and gown, as she received her diploma to end her Calaveras career.
There were many friends, family members, teammates, teachers and coaches of Madison who were sad to see her leave Calaveras. However, there is a large group of people who are thrilled to know that she is no longer associated with the school in San Andreas.
Those happy to see her leave to attend the University of Nevada, Reno are the athletes and coaches who have had to play against her for the last four years. And while Madison Clark will no longer be making life miserable for opposing players and coaches, there is still one Clark remaining at Calaveras, who has one more year of wreaking havoc on the courts and fields and that’s Bailie Clark.
During the 2021-22 school year, Madison and Bailie Clark had about as good of a year as any student-athlete could hope for. The sister duo were four-sport athletes and reached the playoffs in every sport they played, which included two trips to section championship games and strong showings in track and field events.
“Playing sports definitely means a whole lot to me,” Madison said. “It’s busy, it’s hectic and sometimes I wonder why I put so much on my plate. But for me, it’s about what you learn along the way. You learn so many life lessons and you meet so many different people, whether it’s who you are playing with or who you are playing against, or who you are running with or who you are running against. But the biggest thing about sports is just learning so many different life lessons along the way.”
Volleyball
When it comes to basketball and softball, the Clark sisters only know what it’s like to play on the varsity squad. The same cannot be said for volleyball. Madison was just a sophomore and Bailie a freshman when COVID-19 hit in the spring of 2020. The following year, Calaveras did not have a volleyball season. When the Clark sisters joined the team in the fall of 2022, they were trying to get acclimated to a sport they have been absent from since late 2019.
“I didn’t know if I was for sure going to make the varsity team and I kind of just assumed that I would be on the JV team,” Bailie said. “I was just going to have fun and play. I didn’t get as much playing time as I wanted to, but that made me work hard in practice and (head coach Rebecca) Conley noticed it and I started to pick it up at the end of the season and I actually can’t wait for next year.”
Madison enjoys volleyball because it’s a sport where she can help contribute, but she doesn’t have to be the star. Because her teammates weren’t looking at her to be the one to carry the load, she was able to just play and enjoy her one year of varsity volleyball.
“I have more fun with volleyball than I do with the other sports because the pressure really isn’t there and I don’t have to worry about proving myself,” Madison said. “I just go out there and have fun. That’s why I liked volleyball so much and why I continued to play it.”
Calaveras finished the 2021 season with an overall record of 20-12, while going 10-5 in the Mother Lode League. The season came to an end in the second round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs. Madison was a second-team all-Mother Lode League player and also received the team’s Character Award.
Madison finished the season with 111 kills, eight blocks, 173 digs and 26 serving aces. And Bailie collected 65 kills, five blocks, 37 digs and 20 aces.
Basketball
Expectations were high for the Calaveras girls’ basketball team heading into the 2021-22 season. The San Andreas squad were the clear favorites to not only win the Mother Lode League championship, but also to make a strong push at a section title.
“That’s definitely everyone’s goal going into the season, but I think that we were really focused on league and trying to win the league championship,” Madison said. “As we got to the end of the league season, we started thinking about the next step and reaching the section championship became our goal.”
Under first-year head coach Eric Baechler and led by the Clark sisters, Calaveras was nearly unstoppable. After beginning the season 9-2, Calaveras won its next 18 in a row, which included playoff victories over Union Mine, Orestimba and Argonaut. But it was the win over Argonaut to send Calaveras to the section championship game that is a moment Madison will always remember.
“Playing Argonaut was both mentally and physically draining,” Madison said. “I don’t know if it was fun to play Argonaut, but it’s fun to have good, close games, especially when you are the one winning them. Looking back, yeah, those games were fun. But in the moment, they were more difficult than fun.”
Calaveras advanced to the section championship game for the first time in a decade. Unfortunately, the outcome was not what the Clark sisters were hoping for, as Calaveras lost to Dixon 48-42 at Golden 1 Center, the home of the Sacramento Kings.
“It was a pretty amazing experience to be able to walk onto the floor with all the bright lights and seats all around you,” Madison said. “It wasn’t the outcome that I wanted, but it was still a great experience and opportunity to be there and to play on that court.”
Calaveras won two state playoff games before the season came to an end in a 60-53 home loss to Branson. Madison finished her senior season with 8.1 points per game, with 2.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 4.2 steals. In three full varsity seasons, she scored 860 points, collected 218 rebounds, had 387 steals and 13 blocks. As for Bailie, she scored 9.5 points per game and had 6.2 rebounds, 4.6 steals and 2.3 assists. In a 50-41 win over Colfax, she was one steal away from a triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds and nine steals.
Madison was named as the co-Most Outstanding Player of the Mother Lode League, while Bailie was not only the MLL MVP, but she was later named as a first-team member of the California All-State Division IV team.
“They complement each other very well,” Baechler said. “One can shut you down defensively and the other can score at will from multiple spots on the court. Their speed on the basketball court is also overwhelming for most teams as well. They are the best competitors. They’ll give you everything they’ve got. They make the team better and they make their teammates better, not only on the court, but off the court. Both are captains, so you can go to them with anything. It’s like having coaches on the court.”
Softball
After spending the fall and winter in the gym, Madison and Bailie were happy to spend some time outside on the softball field. But there’s no question that after a long volleyball and basketball season that their bodies were not as fresh as one would hope. Bailie could feel the aches and pains from non-stop athletics, but she put that aside and was ready for her junior year on the diamond.
“I was pretty burnt out,” Bailie said. “But I just kept reminding myself that it’s a quick year and it’s all going to fly by so fast and I’m not going to get this again. Right after basketball, I went to softball. I’m still going to push myself and my body will get its break when it needs it. I just need to cherish every moment.”
Madison returned to the Calaveras softball field as the reigning MLL MVP and after signing on to attend UNR at the end of 2021, she was just focused on enjoying her final few months as a Calaveras athlete.
“It made it more stress-free knowing that I didn’t have to worry about what was next,” Madison said. “I still went out trying to play my best so that my college coach thinks that I’m still a good recruit and that the right choice was made.”
Calaveras once again went undefeated in Mother Lode League play and reached the section championship game. And just like in basketball, the Clark sisters had to watch as another team celebrated as champions. Madison and Bailie were named as co-Most Outstanding Players in the Mother Lode League.
“Their competitiveness and their willingness to work and push and put it out there is amazing,” Calaveras athletic director and head softball coach Mike Koepp said. “In basketball, Bailie is the smallest girl on the court, and she’ll get the most rebounds. Madison might not score as much, but she’s getting other people involved and she’s playing the toughest defense out there. And in softball, they hit one-two for us for a reason. They are such a competitive pair that they are going to will you to win more often than not.”
Madison finished her senior season with a batting average of .523 with an on-base percentage of .557 with 46 hits, 34 RBIs, 44 runs scored, five doubles, five triples, three home runs and 28 steals. But perhaps the area where Clark improved the most was fielding from her second base position. She had a fielding percentage of .957 and didn’t commit an error in her final 10 games. Madison wrapped up her Calaveras softball career with a batting average of .551 with an on-base percentage of .577 with 145 hits, 81 RBIs, 137 runs scored, 14 doubles, 13 triples, 10 home runs, 19 walks, 74 steals and had a fielding percentage of .961 in 76 total games.
As for Bailie, she hit .584 with an on-base percentage of .642 with 52 hits, 35 RBIs, 59 runs scored, eight doubles, 11 triples, eight home runs, drew 12 walks, only struck out three times, was hit by four pitches and stole 25 bases.
Track and field
If playing volleyball, basketball and softball wasn’t enough, Madison and Bailie decided to add one more sport to their list. In the spring, the Clark sisters spent some time on the Calaveras track team, as long as they were not needed on the softball field. Madison ran track as a freshman, but the 2022 season was the first for Bailie. For head coach Doug Avrit, he had no issues with the sisters joining the track team.
“To say the Clark sisters did track and field on a part-time basis would be a stretch,” Avrit said. “Workouts you could say, and we actually joked about this, was stretching a single to double, a double to a triple, or maybe a triple to an inside-the-park home run.”
Avrit added about Madison, “The bottom line is that she is a competitor and just a joy to work with. She is one of the best athletes to ever come through Calaveras and certainly our track and field team was (better) to have her in our program. She leaves with school records in the 400 meters and as a member of our school record 1,600-meter relay.”
Madison was a Mother Lode League champion in the 400-meter race (1:02.30) and set a personal record at the MLL championship in the long jump (17 feet, 11 inches). She also competed in the 4x100- and 4x400-meter relay.
“Running is definitely not one of my favorite things to do, but I knew that I would make myself better in a lot of things and it got me out of my comfort zone,” Madison said. “Doing the individual stuff is not my cup of tea.”
After placing second at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section finals in the long jump, Madison had to make a tough decision. She could have either gone on to masters and tried to reach the state meet, or she could play in the section championship softball game. She chose softball.
“I knew that I could do the long jump for myself, and I could miss the section championship game, or I could play softball and then I’d be missing out at possibly reaching state,” Madison said. “I just knew that I couldn’t let down my whole softball team. I’d rather let down myself than let down my team.”
As for Bailie’s first year of track, she ran the 100- and 200-meter race, along with the relays. On the basketball court or softball field, Bailie is one of the fastest around. But she quickly learned that there’s nothing like the speed on the track.
“I was humbled,” Bailie said. “I thought I was faster than what I actually showed. After all of my losses in the 100, I took the loss as what it was. I tried my best, but I do appreciate those girls who are dedicated to the sport.”
In regard to Bailie, Avrit said, “She’s an athlete with tremendous talent, who given the opportunity, is going to shine in whatever sport she is in, and we were fortunate to have her shine in track and field this past season.”
The end of an era
In the fall of 2022 and beyond, Bailie will be the lone Clark on the court, field or track. For not only her entire high school career, but her life, she’s always had Madison right beside her pushing her to get better in everything she does.
“We push each other every single day,” Bailie said. “I try to be better than her and she tries to be better than me. Just going 1-on-1 with each other can be very frustrating, but I know that I’m going to be better because of it and I’m going to miss it next year.”
As for Madison, there isn’t much that she didn’t accomplish during her four years as a Calaveras student-athlete. But with all the success and individual achievement, nothing will compare to spending time being teammates with her little sister.
“It means so much to me,” Madison said. “We are each other’s biggest competition, and we push each other to make each other better. I’ve always had someone right beside me who pushes me more and more. I’m going to miss competing with her so much. I cherish every little moment, even the fights, because it’s so much fun.”
During his long career at Calaveras, Koepp has seen many top athletes come through. And yet he knows there might never be a duo like Madison and Bailie Clark.
“They could easily be prima donnas with how much talent they have, but they’re not,” Koepp said. “They understand that they are one piece of the pie, and they need to keep themselves challenged and they need to keep everyone else challenged. It’s a bummer that we are losing one because it’s going to be different with half of that. But it was a pleasure having them both together at the same time for as long as we did.”