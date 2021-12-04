Calaveras beats Stagg, Liberty Ranch and Capital Christian to win Galt Tournament

GALT – There were a lot of new experiences for the 2021-22 Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team in their previous three games.
They got to take part in their first tournament of the season. They truly got challenged for the first time and had to battle to pick up a win. And, they collected their first tournament championship.
Calaveras picked up victories over Stagg, Liberty Ranch and Capital Christian to be crowned as champions of the Galt Tournament, which ran Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Galt.
“It's been the most we’ve been challenged all year,” Calaveras’ first-year head coach Eric Baechler said about the tournament. “Liberty Ranch was phenomenal and played us really tough. That game really sparked us into the championship game and prepared us for today’s game.”
On Thursday, Calaveras began the tournament by beating Stagg 62-21. Calaveras led 15-9 after the first quarter and extended its lead to 29-14 at halftime. Calaveras’ defense stepped up in the second half and allowed just seven points in the final 16 minutes. Offensively, Calaveras scored 14 points in the third quarter and 19 in the fourth for the 62-21 win.
Junior Bailie Clark led the way with 17 points, seven rebounds and five steals; junior Brooke Nordahl scored 14 points, had five rebounds, two assists and two steals; sophomore Izabella Tapia had eight points, four rebounds, one block and one assist; senior Sierra Lowry had eight points, eight rebounds and two steals; senior Madison Clark scored seven points, had a team-high eight assists, one block and four steals; junior Jordynn Peterson had four points and two rebounds; senior Randi Adams had two points, four rebounds, one block and three steals; Paytin Curran had six rebounds and two assists; and Madyson Bernasconi had two points, two rebounds and one assist.
The next night, Calaveras needed to go to overtime in order to beat Liberty Ranch 64-56. The Hawks jumped out to a 15-9 lead in the first quarter, but Calaveras responded in the second quarter by outscoring Liberty Ranch 16-11. At halftime, Calaveras trailed 26-25. In the third quarter, Calaveras scored 12, while the Hawks countered with seven. And in the final eight minutes, Liberty Ranch forced overtime by outscoring Calaveras 20-16. In the overtime period, Calaveras handled its business by scoring 11 points and holding Liberty Ranch to three points.
“It was awesome,” Baechler said about the Liberty Ranch game. “That’s where we want to be. We want to play games like that in the preseason. I’d rather play a game like that, than have a blowout victory. I really love the competition and seeing the pressure that the game brought to the girls. That’s what we are after.”
Beating Liberty Ranch in a tough battle gave Adams and her teammates the confidence they needed heading into the championship game.
“It definitely brought motivation to all of us,” Adams said. “We were a little nervous coming in, but we knew we’d do well.”
Calaveras took on Capital Christian in the championship game and had no problem collecting a 63-28 victory Saturday afternoon. Nordahl drained a 3-point basket to begin the afternoon and Calaveras never looked back. In the opening eight minutes, Calaveras got seven points from Nordahl and two from Madison Clark, Tapia and Adams.
The second quarter completely belonged to Adams. Of Calaveras’ 17 points scored in the second quarter, Adams was responsible for 14 of them. The senior drained three shots from downtown, added two field goals and made a free throw. At halftime, Calaveras led 32-11.
For the second straight quarter, Calaveras scored 17 points, only this time, Adams wasn’t doing all the heavy lifting, like she did in the second quarter. In the third quarter, Calaveras got four points from Nordahl and Adams, Bailie Clark hit a 3-point basket and junior Laney Koepp, Lowry and Paytin Curran all made one basket respectively.
In the final eight minutes, Calaveras got five points from Lowry, four from Peterson, three from Nordahl and two from Madison Clark. Adams finished with a game-high 20 points; Nordahl scored 15; Madison Clark scored four; Koepp had two points; Lowry finished with five points; Bailie Clark had three points; Peterson scored six points; Curran had four points; and Tapia had two points.
Adams finished the three-day tournament as the MVP.
“She’s really been a leader out there this year,” Baechler said about Adams. “She’s the first one in and the last one out. She’s really taken it upon herself to be a senior role model for the other girls and I’m just so happy for her that she was able to have such a phenomenal tournament.”
After five games, Calaveras is a perfect 5-0. And while the season is still young, Baechler is pleased with what he’s seen from his players and looks forward to collecting more victories.
“When you have the team we’ve got, you can’t press us and you can't put a lot of pressure on us and we are going to create turnovers and get out and run,” Baechler said. “That’s a hard thing to beat in girls’ basketball.”