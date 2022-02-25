Radabaugh and Gouveia are first-team MLL players

While the season didn’t end in the playoffs like head coach Jeff Gouveia would have liked, the Bret Harte High School boys’ soccer team had its best season in recent memory.
The Bullfrogs finished the Mother Lode League season with an overall record of 4-4-2 and missed out on reaching the playoffs because of a tiebreaker with Calaveras. In league play, the Bullfrogs collected two wins over Amador, two wins over Argonaut, and finished with a tie against Sonora and Calaveras. Bret Harte finished the season with a total of nine wins, six losses and three ties.
Bret Harte finished with two players on the Mother Lode League’s first team and two players on the second team. Making the first team are Ezra Radabaugh and Rowan Gouveia.
When it came to scoring goals, Radabaugh was in a league all his own. Not only was Radabaugh Bret Harte’s leading scorer with 22 goals, but he was also the one player on the field who opposing teams knew they had to try and figure out a way to slow down.
“True strikers are cut from a different fabric than other positional players,” Bret Harte head coach Jeff Gouveia said. “They possess the extraordinary combination of confidence, bravery, skill and sheer grit that make them so rare and yet so threatening. Ezra’s intrepid commitment to perform for a full 80 minutes under the most challenging conditions and against some of the most difficult opponents combined with his ability to shoot with both his left and right foot to make him an offensive weapon many coaches never get the pleasure to coach in their careers. Ezra proved both to his team and his opponents that from an unprecedented and seemingly impossible number of places and angles, when he’s anywhere near an opponent’s goal, he will nearly always find a way to get a shot off and quite often find the back of the net at the same time.”
Gouveia is one of Bret Harte’s leaders both on and off the field. He anchored the Bret Harte defense and also scored one goal during the season.
“Utilizing his unmatched speed and ball handling skill, Rowan settled into his role as a center back nearly seven years ago and has been honing his craft as the uncontested defensive team leader for as many years,” Gouveia said. “Leveraging his deep soccer IQ, his unassuming and cooperative approach to running the back line has served as a model for other defensive players to train under, develop and grow. Rowan nurtures and develops his fellow defense teammates with tactical instruction and demonstration while at the same time providing them with cover and support when they are outmatched.”
Making the second team is the senior duo of Matthew Barajas and JB Pryor. When it came to who the emotional leader of the Bret Harte squad is, there’s no question that Barajas filled that role. He also finished the year with 12 goals, which was second on the team. Barajas was also the recipient of the character award.
“Matthew possesses natural leadership qualities and assumed this role early on in his freshman year as the captain of the JV team,” Gouveia said. “From that point on through this past season, he has served as captain and the de facto voice of the team both in good times and in bad, in training and in match play and when we’re down as well as when we’re ahead. His unrivaled knowledge of the game and confidence in the players around him come through clearly in his motivational words and uncanny ability to help his fellow players find it within themselves to rise above adversity and persevere at the times of greatest need. Matthew leads by example and demonstrates on the pitch a work ethic he expects others to rise to and strive for. Matthew mixes whit, humor, sarcasm, profanity and intellectualism to inspire performance, creativity and match readiness in a way I’ve never witnessed in another Captain.”
Pryor finished the season with five goals. When the Bret Harte offense was clicking, there was a good chance Pryor was in the middle of things. Between making solid passes, taking smart shots or drawing a double-team, Pryor was a major reason for the success of Bret Harte’s offense.
“JB Pryor was perhaps more essential to our offensive success this year than any other player on the team,” Gouveia said. “JB has invested the better part of the last 15 years training at a myriad number of clubs across northern California to advance his development as a soccer player. With perhaps more training than just about any other player in the Ebbetts Pass corridor, fortunately, the Bret Harte boys’ soccer program has been the beneficiary of his unrivaled skill both on and off the ball. JB’s unique ability to receive balls out of the air, settle them at his feet and either dribble or distribute quality balls all while under immense pressure made him a critical asset in our offensive scheme. JB reads the game unlike any other player on the team and has an aptitude as a playmaker that time after time sets our attacks in motion. JB established himself as a singular offensive weapon for our side that was irrefutably the common denominator in all of our success stories this season.”
Making the all-academic team are Matteo Arce, Broderick Burita, Zach Perry and Radabaugh.