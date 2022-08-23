Rolleri and Whittle hope to lead Bret Harte cross country teams to a successful 2022 campaign

Kadyn Rolleri and Winter Whittle have had no problem leading the way as runners of Bret Harte High School’s cross country team. The senior duo have proven to be not only two of the top runners in the Mother Lode League, but also the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section.
But heading into their final season as Bret Harte cross country runners, both Rolleri and Whittle not only feel that they have something to prove to themselves, but also want to lead their respective teams toward a possible league and section title.
For the first time since 2012, Bret Harte’s girls’ team begins the season as defending section champions. In 2021, the Bullfrogs captured the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V title, and Rolleri was the third fastest runner in the 5,000-meter race.
Aside from Anika Jodie, who graduated in the spring, all of the section championship runners are returning for the 2022 season, which includes Rolleri, junior Addy Heermance, sophomore Lilly O’Geen, junior Savannah Inks, sophomore Sophia Keirns and junior Taylee McDaniel.
On paper, it would seem as if Bret Harte’s girls’ team has a good shot of becoming back-to-back section champions. However, a lot depends on the recovery process of Rolleri’s recent broken leg. In January, Rolleri broke her leg while playing basketball and has spent the past eight months rehabbing and trying to recover. With a strong team that can push for another section title behind her, Rolleri knows how special the current squad is, but she also doesn’t want to do something that could potentially harm her leg.
“We still have a chance, but everybody has to put in as much as they can,” Rolleri said about capturing another blue banner. “It’s tough for me to know that I still can’t give it my 100% yet because I’m still recovering, so there’s going to be some pressure.”
With a metal rod in her leg, Rolleri is on the road to recovery and has been running over the summer, although not to the extent that she typically would. And with her senior season underway, Rolleri is happy to be back on the trails and is looking forward to moving on from her horrific injury.
“I’m feeling good,” Rolleri said. “It does sometimes still hurt to run, but I’m just happy to be back and I’ll push through it. I’m fully cleared, and I was told to just do what I can tolerate.”
While Rolleri is healing from the physical pain, she is still trying to figure out how to overcome the mental side of her injury. As a runner, Rolleri is constantly focused on her time. But when the stopwatch doesn’t read like it used to, that’s something that she can’t allow to bring her down.
“It’s really hard mentally when I know that I can run again, but I’m not starting where I left off,” Rolleri said. “I’m so far behind compared to that. When I first got cleared, I was running about nine-minute miles and then I recently pushed myself to go as hard as I could and I ran a 6:28. I’m only a minute and a couple seconds off my PR from my sophomore year, so I need to keep having the strong mindset that I can get there, even if it’s hard.”
While Rolleri is recovering from an injury, Whittle is back to being as healthy as he could be. During his junior season, Whittle battled some nagging injuries and also had a couple of bouts with COVID-19, which prevented him from running in the section championship meet.
“I don’t know how high I could have placed and not knowing that comes with frustrations,” Whittle said about not being able to race at the section championship meet. “That’s definitely been sitting with me, and I’m ready to go out there this year and prove that I can run with the top guys.”
After a frustrating junior cross country season, Whittle found his stride once again in the spring for track. He finished the year healthy and happy and hopes that the success he found on the track translates into his cross country season.
“It was definitely weird last year dealing with all the problems that I had during the cross country season between getting Covid and hurting my ankles,” Whittle said. “Heading into the track season, I just wanted to stay healthy, and I did deal with a little knee problem right before the season, but I dealt with so much at that point, I knew it was something that I could push through. I was running really well at the end of the season.”
Whittle has been training over the summer, and while he’s not looking to break any personal records just yet, he just wanted to make sure that he’s not lagging when practice begins.
“I stayed really healthy this summer, and I’m just trying to build that base back up,” Whittle said. “I’ve got the speed, but that’s not going to help all that much in cross country. I’m working on my base, and I think I’m going to get into really good shape throughout this season, and I’m going to be good to go.”
No matter how much he ran over the summer, the hot Calaveras County sun makes even the easiest run much more difficult. And Whittle knows that as long as the days stay hot, practices and early meets will be tough to conquer.
“Oh, it’s going to be super rough, there’s no way around it,” Whittle said. “Running all summer helps and it’s better than coming in with no training. I’m fully expecting the first couple of meets to be pretty rough trying to get back into that groove. My hope is that by the end of the season, I’m in good shape and my team is in good shape and we will make a push for that section title.”
Bret Harte runs at Sierra Invitational
Bret Harte’s cross country team began the 2022 season at the Sierra Invitational Aug. 20 at Sierra College in Rocklin. Thirty-two teams competed in the event, which included Mother Lode League foe Argonaut. The races were separated for freshman, sophomore, junior and senior runners and two miles was the distance all runners ran.
Rolleri did not run in the senior girl’s race. In the junior girl’s race, Nina Hollars finished in 19:50.50 and Talisa Perez finished in 20:45.40. In the sophomore girl’s race, O’Geen finished in 16:46.20 and Keirns finished in 18:10.10. And in the freshman girl’s race, Ayla Jodie finished in 15:35.
In the senior boy’s race, Whittle placed 10th overall in 11:01.80. Brodie Burita finished the junior race in 12:08.10. In the sophomore race, Jack Lenihan finished in 13:50.40 and Conrad Felix finished in 14:04.80. And in the freshman race, Joshua Schuler finished in 14:44.30, while Jace McLaughlin finished in 15:00.10 and David Wiley finished in 15:50.80.
The Bullfrogs will host the annual Frogtown Invitational on Sept. 17 and Mother Lode League competition begins Sept. 21 in Sonora.