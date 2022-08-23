 Skip to main content
Bret Harte Cross Country
Running after Goals

Rolleri and Whittle hope to lead Bret Harte cross country teams to a successful 2022 campaign

Kadyn Rolleri and Winter Whittle have had no problem leading the way as runners of Bret Harte High School’s cross country team. The senior duo have proven to be not only two of the top runners in the Mother Lode League, but also the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section.

But heading into their final season as Bret Harte cross country runners, both Rolleri and Whittle not only feel that they have something to prove to themselves, but also want to lead their respective teams toward a possible league and section title.

