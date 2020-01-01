Athlete of the Week: Jaden Bitner

Jaden Bitner may be playing on only one solid ankle, but that’s not slowing the Bret Harte High School senior down. Bitner helped lead the Bullfrogs to a third-place finish at the 15th annual Big Valley Christian Holiday Classic, even while nursing an injured ankle.
“It’s been pretty hard,” Bitner said about having a bum ankle. “The pain in the ankle is one thing, but the anticipation of rolling it is another. I’ll be driving to the basket and I’ll be so worried that my ankle will roll that I won’t drive as hard as possible. It makes things really tough and it hurts after games, but I’ll get through it.”
Over the three-day tournament, Bitner scored 22 points, pulled down 13 rebounds and dished out two assists. With only a few more preseason games on the schedule, Bitner is looking forward to starting Mother Lode League play Jan. 14 at home against Amador.
“I’m excited for it,” Bitner said. “I think we can definitely compete. We’ve got a young team and we’re going to learn a lot this season.”