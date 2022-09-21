Bret Harte wins its fourth MLL match in a row

After Bret Harte volleyball beat Calaveras in five sets on Sept. 15, head coach Jacey Porovich let her players know that it’s time to no longer think about the first round of the Mother Lode League schedule and to focus on the next round of play.
Bret Harte started the second of three rounds of league play at home against the Argonaut Mustangs, who currently occupy last place in the Mother Lode League standings. With the Sonora Wildcats as Bret Harte’s next opponent, it would be easy for the Bullfrogs to overlook the Mustangs and get caught in a trap game.
The Bret Harte players made sure that didn’t happen. The Bullfrogs won their fourth league game in a row by beating Argonaut 3-0 (25-7, 25-11, 25-9) Tuesday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
“We continue to talk about each day in the gym being one opportunity and one step closer to where we want to be at the end of the season,” Porovich said. “Tonight, provided an opportunity to switch up some positions and lineups in a low-stress game to see what other options we may have if needed in those big matches.”
In her first varsity game of the season, sophomore Brennen Brouillette had eight assists and one dig; senior Aariah Fox had four kills, two blocks, two aces and two digs; junior Chase Silva had six kills, six aces and four digs; junior Sophie Bouma had four kills and one ace; senior Rubi Rodriguez had two kills; junior Jamee Zahniser had one kill, six assists, went 17 for 17 serving and had one dig; junior Haley Hayden had one kill and went 3 for 3 serving with one ace; junior Makenna Tutthill had three kills, one block and one assist; and senior Ashlin Arias had nine digs and one ace.
Bret Harte (11-3, 5-1 MLL) will next take on the Sonora Wildcats at 6 p.m., on Thursday at Bud Castle Gym in Sonora.
