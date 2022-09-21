Bret Harte wins its fourth MLL match in a row
After Bret Harte volleyball beat Calaveras in five sets on Sept. 15, head coach Jacey Porovich let her players know that it’s time to no longer think about the first round of the Mother Lode League schedule and to focus on the next round of play.

Bret Harte started the second of three rounds of league play at home against the Argonaut Mustangs, who currently occupy last place in the Mother Lode League standings. With the Sonora Wildcats as Bret Harte’s next opponent, it would be easy for the Bullfrogs to overlook the Mustangs and get caught in a trap game.

