A strong defensive performance is not enough to give the Bullfrogs a win over Mustangs

JACKSON – For the fourth time all season and the first against a Mother Lode League opponent, the Bret Harte High School girls’ soccer team walked off the field without scoring a goal.
Even behind a strong defensive performance, the Bullfrogs were unable to come up with clutch shots and dropped their second league game of the season. Bret Harte lost to the Argonaut Mustangs 2-0 on Thursday night in Jackson.
Bret Harte head coach Jessica Bowman told her players how important it was to try to get an early goal to get momentum on their side. Unfortunately, the early goal that was scored came off the foot of an Argonaut player and just three-and-a-half minutes into the game, Bret Harte trailed 1-0.
“That was definitely not a great start to the game,” Bowman said. “I told them to come out super early and try to get one in the back of the net for us so that the momentum of the game could go the opposite of what it did tonight, but that just didn’t happen. We started off with our shoulders down and sadly carried on that way for the rest of the evening.”
With Bret Harte’s offense struggling to get open shots, the defense kept the game close. After giving up the first goal, junior keeper Reata Lucore made a number of key saves in the opening half.
Argonaut scored its only goal of the second half with 20:05 to play, which came on a perfectly placed shot that was over the leap of Lucore.
“No doubt about it, that second goal of theirs was an absolutely beautiful shot,” Bowman said. “I don’t know if any keeper could have done much with a shot that beautiful, so it was impressive to watch.”
Trailing by two, the Bullfrogs tried to get something going offensively and leaned heavily on senior Sage Kelsey and sophomore Olivia Burke to try and make something happen. But no matter what Bret Harte did offensively, nothing resulted in a goal.
“We could have afforded to take a lot more shots on goal than we did tonight,” Bowman said. “And the shots that we did take, none of them converted. That’s something that we definitely need to be working on in practice over the next week. We need to take stronger shots and that’ll be our focus coming up.”
Thursday’s game was a nice change of pace for Bret Harte, considering that for the first time since league play began on Jan. 5, the Bullfrogs were not getting rained on. A break in the weather was welcomed by the Bullfrog players and coaches, as practicing and playing in the rain makes life on the field rather difficult.
“It has been a wild and sloppy season this year, more so than the four years I’ve been here,” Bowman said. “We’ve had really sloppy conditions and that’s made it quite daunting to get out there and practice and it makes practice a little tougher. We are trying to be as productive as humanly possible on a slippery field and trying to stay warm and trying to keep our heads up with this insane weather we’ve been having.”
Bret Harte (0-2 MLL) is still searching for its first true victory of the season. Bret Harte picked up a preseason forfeit victory over Hughson, but aside from that, the Bullfrogs have yet to beat a team on the scoreboard. And although the wins are not yet coming, Bowman is pleased with the cohesiveness of her squad, which can often be hard to keep with an absence of victories.
“My main goal is to make sure they are having fun and displaying good sportsmanship,” Bowman said. “This team gets along really well. They are friends inside and outside of the soccer program and that’s an enjoyable thing. There is no drama going on behind the scenes between teammates. Overall, I think the girls are here to have a good time and have a positive impact on the program and that makes it enjoyable.”
