A strong defensive performance is not enough to give the Bullfrogs a win over Mustangs
Buy Now

JACKSON – For the fourth time all season and the first against a Mother Lode League opponent, the Bret Harte High School girls’ soccer team walked off the field without scoring a goal.

Even behind a strong defensive performance, the Bullfrogs were unable to come up with clutch shots and dropped their second league game of the season. Bret Harte lost to the Argonaut Mustangs 2-0 on Thursday night in Jackson.

A strong defensive performance is not enough to give the Bullfrogs a win over Mustangs
Buy Now
A strong defensive performance is not enough to give the Bullfrogs a win over Mustangs
Buy Now
A strong defensive performance is not enough to give the Bullfrogs a win over Mustangs
Buy Now
A strong defensive performance is not enough to give the Bullfrogs a win over Mustangs
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.