49ers keep playoff hopes alive

At least the San Francisco 49ers are keeping things interesting. After losing three straight games, it got to the point where another loss or two would end any hopes of reaching the postseason.
To snap their three-game skid, the 49ers had to head south to Los Angeles to take on the Rams, who had not lost in their new stadium since it opened earlier this year. The Rams entered the game having won three of their last four, which included impressive victories over Tampa Bay and Seattle.
The game, and perhaps San Francisco’s playoff hopes, came down to the final play. Veteran kicker Robbie Gould nailed a 42-yard field goal as time expired to beat the Rams 23-20. It’s the second time in 2020 that the 49ers defeated the Rams and the fourth straight over their division rival.
The 49er team that took the field in Los Angeles looked a little more like the squad head coach Kyle Shanahan had envisioned before the season began. Future Hall of Fame cornerback Richard Sherman returned to action for the first time since the opening game of the season, after dealing with a calf injury. Also returning was the running back duo of Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr.
Second-year receiver Deebo Samuel saw action for the first time in a few weeks and perhaps made the biggest impact of anyone on the field. Samuel led all receivers with 133 yards on 11 receptions, which included a number of clutch catches late in the game.
The 49ers were without rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk and defensive linemen D.J. Jones and Jordan Willis, who remained on the NFL’s reserve/ COVID-19 list. Coming back from the reserve/ COVID-19 list was all-pro tackle Trent Williams.
Although it was Gould who won the game with his field goal, it was the 49er defense who led the charge. San Francisco forced four turnovers, which included intercepting Ram quarterback Jared Goff twice and returning one of those for a touchdown. And while the Rams did finish with 20 points, seven of those came from their defense.
Other than the performance from Samuel, offensively, the 49ers didn’t do anything particularly spectacular. Mostert found the end zone on an 8-yard run in the first quarter and finished the game with 43 yards on 16 carries. Wilson Jr. also rushed for 43 yards, as the 49ers totaled 115 total yards on the ground.
The win keeps San Francisco in the playoff hunt, but if the 49ers hope to reach the postseason for the second year in a row, they’ll need to do so away from their home field. On Nov. 28, Santa Clara County put a three-week ban on all contact sports within county lines, which includes professional football. During that time, the 49ers are scheduled to host the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 7 and the Washington Football Team on Dec. 13.
Not only are the 49ers not allowed to host games, but they are not allowed to practice in Santa Clara County. As far as where the 49ers will play their home games, there has been talk about playing in Dallas or Arizona, but a new place to practice was still unknown after the victory over the Rams.
The earliest the 49ers would be able to return to their home field or practice facility would be Dec. 21. Should the ban be lifted by then, San Francisco would be able to host Seattle for the final game of the season.
Regardless of where the game will be played, the 49ers have a tough battle looming on Monday Night Football against the Bills. Buffalo has an overall record of 8-3 after defeating the Arizona Cardinals 27-17. If San Francisco can come up with a “home” victory against the Bills, the following two games against Washington (4-7) and Dallas (3-8) could be games they could win, which would push their record to 8-6.
With Arizona losing to New England, San Francisco is only one game behind the Cardinals in the standings. And with the NFL expanding the postseason to seven teams (possibly eight if the season is ended early), the 49ers still have a chance to punch their ticket to the playoffs. And if they can keep their heads above water the next few weeks, there’s a chance quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, center Ben Garland and tight end George Kittle could all return to the field for the stretch run.
But before the 49ers start looking too far down the road, they first need to handle their business Monday against the Bills. Defensively, San Francisco should be able to stick with Buffalo. However, it all depends on what offense shows up. Prediction: Bills 23, 49ers 17.