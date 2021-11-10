Undefeated 8th grade Champions
Courtesy photo

The Mark Twain eighth grade girls' basketball team finished the 2021 season 8-0 and took first in the 46th annual AMA girls basketball tournament. The undefeated Badgers are, back from left, Bailey Eltringham, Miley Pullin, Bella Wilson, coach Rick Soracco, Lexie McDaniel, front from left, Gracie Anderson, Mazie Merril and Annelise Zumbach.

