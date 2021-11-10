The Mark Twain eighth grade girls' basketball team finished the 2021 season 8-0 and took first in the 46th annual AMA girls basketball tournament. The undefeated Badgers are, back from left, Bailey Eltringham, Miley Pullin, Bella Wilson, coach Rick Soracco, Lexie McDaniel, front from left, Gracie Anderson, Mazie Merril and Annelise Zumbach.
Youth Basketball
Undefeated 8th grade Champions
- Enterprise Sports Report sports@calaverasenterprise.com
