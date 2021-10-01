Calaveras girls' water polo knocks off Bret Harte for first league win

Aminah Halepota didn’t even try to hold back her excitement. The Calaveras High School sophomore had no intention of wiping the smile off of her face after her squad got its first win of the Mother Lode League season.
After losing the league opener to Amador 15-1 two days prior, Calaveras got into the win column with a 15-8 home victory over the Bret Harte Bullfrogs Thursday afternoon in San Andreas.
“It feels so good to get a win today,” Halepota said. “We evened it out, so now we’ve got one loss and one win and that only means more wins to come which is awesome.”
Calaveras first-year head coach Mike Vertar added, “The girls needed the win today and it really got their spirits up. Everybody was working really hard to get the ball moving and I was really pleased.”
Thursday was Bret Harte’s first official game of the season. The Bullfrogs had two previous scrimmages to its name, but nothing that was counted as a real game. Bret Harte’s roster is made up of players with very little—if not zero—water polo experience. Head coach Katlyn Rugo is trying to teach her players on the fly, but first she’s going to need them to all play in a game together.
“Last week we had two scrimmages against Amador and we had several who were out with illnesses,” Rugo said. “So today was the first game for about half of our team. Now we have some who were able to play last week, who are out this week. A lot of them are getting their first game in and seeing how it all works and it’s impossible to teach something like this without actually playing. They are continuing to improve.”
Calaveras began the afternoon with back-to-back goals from Halepota, which was exactly what she and her teammates needed.
“Me and Holly (Skrbina) are the shooters on the team, so it felt really good to get those first two goals out of the way,” Halepota said. “That gave me confidence the whole rest of the game.”
Trailing by two, Bret Harte answered with two goals of its own. Both Bullfrog goals came off the hand of junior Kayleigh Siedentopf. With the game tied 2-2, Calaveras went on a 6-0 run that stretched from 49 seconds to play in the first quarter, to 2:27 to play in the opening half. Skrbina scored four times, while Halepota and Shelby Dickey each scored once. Bret Harte got a goal on a penalty shot from freshman Zoe Ruggieri, but trailed Calaveras 8-3 at halftime.
The third quarter featured some razzle-dazzle with a behind-the-head goal from Bret Harte freshman Carnegie Hall for the fourth Bullfrog goal of the game. Calaveras responded with a goal from Jordan Barry and two more goals from Halepota to push the lead to 11-4 heading into the fourth quarter.
As the game progressed, cramping for both teams became an issue, but it hit the Bullfrogs a little bit harder. Rugo feels that nerves played into the cramping problem for her players.
“Most of them were so nervous they could hardly eat or drink all day long,” Rugo said. “I know that they are trying and we’ve been trying to drink a lot of coconut water. They are trying, but there are a lot of nerves.”
In the final period, each team scored four times and Calaveras left the pool with the 15-8 win.
Halepota felt that communication was the biggest difference between the loss against Amador and the win over Bret Harte.
“Our strength was communication,” she said. “In our other games, I feel that we lacked communication. Today, I could hear everyone and everyone was yelling and everyone got the ball who should have got the ball and that was good to see. That was a huge improvement from our other games.”
As for the Bullfrogs, Rugo knows that her team is young and inexperienced and that with more time in the water, the more her players will start to feel like water polo players.
“As soon as every one of our players get a game or two under their belts, I think they are going to start improving dramatically,” Rugo said. “They are learning every time they play and the best thing is that they are really enjoying it and they are excited to play and come to practice.”