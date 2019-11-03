Calaveras gets the No. 6 seed in D6 brackets

The regular season came to an end Friday night and the postseason officially began at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, with the releasing of the playoff brackets. The Calaveras High School football team knew they were postseason bound, but like the majority of the squads, had no idea what their playoff fate would be.
Well, the wait is over.
Calaveras, who finished the regular season 7-3 while going 4-1 in the Mother Lode League to earn a share of the MLL title with Amador and Sonora, was given the No. 6 seed and will take on No. 11 Western Sierra Collegiate Academy in the opening round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI football playoffs Friday, Nov. 8 in San Andreas.
No. 11 Western Sierra finished third in the Sacramento Metropolitan Athletic League with a 3-2 record, while posting an overall record of 4-6. None of Western Sierra’s wins came against teams with a winning record.
Calaveras enters the matchup with Western Sierra by winning six of its last seven games. In its wins this season, Calaveras outscored opponents 232-73. This will be the first ever meeting between Calaveras and Western Sierra.
The winner of Friday’s game will take on No. 3 Ripon Christian. Sonora, who finished tied with Calaveras and Amador for the league title, got the No. 5 seed and a first-round bye, but is already scheduled to take on No. 4 Golden Sierra Nov. 15 on the road.
The CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI section championship game will be played Nov. 29 or 30.