Bret Harte collects its first Mother Lode League victory of the season
After three tough losses to begin the Mother Lode League season, the Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team finally got into the win column. Bret Harte picked up its first league victory by beating the Amador Buffaloes 44-16 on Tuesday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.

The Bullfrogs began the night by building a 10-2 lead over the Buffaloes in the first quarter. Senior Nathan Reeves scored four points in the opening quarter, while senior Carston Weidmann, senior Caden Apley and junior Austin Blodgett all scored two points.

