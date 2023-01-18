Bret Harte collects its first Mother Lode League victory of the season

Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
After three tough losses to begin the Mother Lode League season, the Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team finally got into the win column. Bret Harte picked up its first league victory by beating the Amador Buffaloes 44-16 on Tuesday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
The Bullfrogs began the night by building a 10-2 lead over the Buffaloes in the first quarter. Senior Nathan Reeves scored four points in the opening quarter, while senior Carston Weidmann, senior Caden Apley and junior Austin Blodgett all scored two points.
The Bullfrogs scored eight points in the second quarter and led 18-7 at halftime. Bret Harte put the game away in the third quarter by outscoring Amador 18-2. Weidmann led the charge by draining three shots from downtown. Junior Jacob Archer and Reeves both added four points and Apley scored two in the quarter. Bret Harte ended the night with seven points in the final quarter.
Weidmann scored a game-high 13 points; freshman Tumiso Owens scored three points; Archer finished with seven points; junior Walker Maurer scored one point; Apley scored four points; Reeves finished with 12 points; and Blodgett scored four points in the lopsided victory.
Bret Harte (9-13, 1-3 MLL) will take on Calaveras at 7 p.m. on Friday in Angels Camp.
