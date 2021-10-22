Calaveras pounds Bret Harte in regular season finale

Karah Auld couldn’t stop smiling. From the moment the ball hit the floor to give Calaveras its 25th point in the third set, Auld had a smile plastered on her face that went ear-to-ear.
Auld knows that she will play at least one more volleyball game for Calaveras when the playoffs arrive, but the senior does not know if she’ll ever play on her home floor again and that’s what made Thursday night so special.
Auld, along with fellow seniors Madison Clark, Sydney Remus and Sierra Lowry, beat their county rivals in what may be their final home volleyball game of their high school careers. Calaveras was able to avenge two prior defeats to Bret Harte by beating the Bullfrogs 25-18, 25-20 and 25-6 in the final regular season game of the year Thursday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
“I couldn't have asked for a better evening,” Auld said. “When we were warming up, I wanted to sweep them in three and that’s what we did. It’s going to be the game that I remember for the rest of my life.”
For Calaveras’ first-year head coach Rebecca Conley, Thursday was her first senior night. She couldn’t be any happier to see the way her players came out and performed on such a special evening.
“With senior night, everyone has that little extra adrenaline, especially the seniors, so it was amazing to see them play,” Conley said. “They were hitting harder than I’ve ever seen. It was great to see them play up to that level that I’ve known they always could.”
While Calaveras celebrated its 3-0 win over Bret Harte, on the other side of the court, the Bullfrogs quietly packed up their belongings, exchanged pleasantries with friends and family, got on their bus back to Angels Camp and hoped to leave the loss in San Andreas.
“It is disappointing,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said. “It’s been a challenging season and a challenging couple of weeks and it’s disappointing that at the end of the day, we didn’t show up to play the game that we know how to play, regardless of any other circumstances. I will never take credit away from another team who out plays us and Calaveras absolutely deserved the win tonight. They were the better team.”
If ever there was a night for Calaveras to put on a show for the hometown faithful, this was the night. Not only were the four senior players honored before the game, but better playoff seeding was on the line. A win could potentially cement a home game in the opening round of the playoffs. As for the Bullfrogs, they could still be one of the top two teams in Division V, regardless of the loss.
With so much for Calaveras to play for, which also included handing its rivals a loss, it didn’t surprise Porovich one bit that Calaveras came ready to play.
“Calaveras came out on fire and were protecting their house,” Porovich said. “We already got them twice and it was senior night and they’ve got playoff seeding on the line maybe more so than us and they had everything to prove and they came out here and they did.”
Calaveras came out of the gate hot and jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the opening set. Following a Bret Harte timeout, the Bullfrogs began to chip away at the deficit and went on a 15-6 run to take an 18-16 lead. Calaveras got a point to cut the Bullfrog lead to one and with senior Madison Clark on the serving line, Calaveras didn’t surrender another point and took the opening set 25-18 following a 9-0 run.
Auld was excited to have won the opening set, but she hadn’t forgotten that Calaveras took the first set the last time the two teams played, and Bret Harte won the following three sets to take the match 3-1.
“The last time we played them, we won the first set and then we dropped the momentum and I don’t know why,” Auld said. “Tonight, with everyone here and being loud, it gave us more hope and fire to finish it in three.”
The second set was the most competitive set of the night. Bret Harte began to show some offensive firepower, with kills from senior Trianna Jordan, junior Aariah Fox and sophomore Chase Silva. With Calaveras leading 20-16 after a block from Auld, Bret Harte got a kill from junior Bella Stafford, Silva and junior Kenna Williams to trail by one. But a Bret Harte error gave Calaveras a point and the ball and the home squad took the second set 25-20.
“They definitely wanted it a lot more,” Bret Harte junior Aariah Fox said. “Our team was lacking a lot of energy. Our team is not full and some of us just came back from quarantine, but that’s no excuse. They did want it more than we did.”
While Calaveras’ offense was making noise, it was its defense that took control of the first two sets.
“I’m really proud of the way we played on defense,” Conley said. “They were doing all the things that we have been drilling for weeks and weeks in preparation for Sonora and Bret Harte. We’ve been more disciplined with our block and we have learned now how to shift around the block. Now that we’ve had enough time with the team, they are figuring out what their roles are.”
After dropping the first two sets, Bret Harte’s spirits were dashed. In the third set, Calaveras pounded the Bullfrogs 25-6 and there was seemingly nothing Bret Harte could do to stop it.
“I never felt like we were in the game,” Porovich said. “The third set obviously had a wider point spread, but it never felt like we were in control of our own destiny tonight. Calaveras showed up and they steered the boat.”
For Bret Harte, Ashlin Arias had two kills, two assists and four digs; Silva had three kills and four digs; Stafford had three kills and three assists; senior Cierra Gilbert had 11 assists and six digs; Williams had three kills; Fox had a team-high seven kills; Jordan had two kills, two blocks and two digs; and senior Jaycee Davey had 14 digs.
“A loss like this is never something that you are hoping for, but I’m hoping that we can use it as the educational experience that it is and the girls learn from this and we use this to propel us forward into the third season,” Porovich said. “We can’t control everything, but we can control how we play and what we do when the ball is on our side of the court. We did not take care of the ball tonight. I have to get everybody in the gym on the same page, get everybody some touches and find that rhythm again.”
With the playoffs being the next step, Fox feels that her team will be able to forget about the loss to Calaveras and focus on what the next goal is and that’s reaching the section championship game.
“This is a motivating thing,” Fox said. “We are going to look at this like it was just an off game. We are going to come back for the playoffs and are going to do super good and I believe in us. We’ll pull it together.”
As for Calaveras, the playoffs couldn’t come at a better time. The team is playing its best volleyball of the year and Conley is finally seeing her squad play with excitement and confidence.
“I think we are finally getting to the point in the season where they are playing at the level that I always knew they could,” Conley said. “There was a time where we were playing catch up from not having a season last year. They are finally getting to that point and I think it’s good momentum heading into the playoffs.”