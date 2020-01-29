Another league championship captured by Calaveras grapplers

Wednesday night couldn't have gone much better for the seniors on the Calaveras High School wrestling team. In their very last time wrestling on their home mat in their home gym, the Calaveras seniors helped their team capture another Mother Lode League Dual Meet championship.
Calaveras knocked off the Sonora Wildcats 48-15 to snag another perfect 5-0 league record. One of those senior wrestlers who could not contain a smile following the victory was Owen Murphy. In his final home match, Murphy picked up a pin, which made the night even more memorable.
“Personally, I think this is about as good as it gets,” Murphy said. “We could always improve, but for who we have right now, I think we did really well.”
Wednesday’s win gave Calaveras its 13th straight dual meet championship and 31st overall league title. The championship win was the second for Ryan Upchurch, who is in his second year as head coach after taking over for legendary coach Vince Bicocca.
After a year away from the program, Bicocca is back assisting Upchurch, which made Wednesday’s win even more special for the second-year head coach.
“Last year we won the league title without coach Bicocca in the room and right after tonight’s match, I told him, ‘We proved last year that we could win it without you, but it was a heck of a lot more fun this year to do it with you,’” Upchurch said. “Winning it this year really means a lot and our roles really have reversed. This one was special in its own unique way.”
Although Calaveras ended up beating the Wildcats by 33, the teams remained close on the scoreboard for much of the night. After the first eight matches, Calaveras had a slim 18-15 lead. But with back-to-back pins, followed by two forfeit victories and one final pin, Calaveras had things wrapped up.
“I thought we wrestled really well,” Upchurch said. “Even with the matches we lost, I thought we competed and were very competitive.”
With Sonora leading 6-0 following a forfeit win in the 106-pound match, Calaveras’ Lexy Beadles took on Sonora’s Adrian Gonzales in the 113-pound match. Beadles trailed heading into the final period, but cut the deficit to two with only seconds remaining. In a final attempt for the victory, Beadles almost got the points she needed, but time ran out before she could accomplish her winning move and lost 7-5.
“She’s one of the best girls in not only the state, but the country,” Upchurch said of Beadles. “We knew she was wrestling a very tough kid and she gave him a heck of a match. In a loss, I feel like her stock went up.”
After Tyler Ferrante (120) won by forfeit, Calaveras’ CJ Munniks beat Sonora’s James McGee 9-5. Sophomore Dominic Boitano (132) followed in a match where he dominated for three periods and finished with a pin to give Calaveras a 15-9 lead.
Sonora recorded back-to-back victories to tie things up at 15-15, but senior Chris Autrey (152) helped Calaveras out by picking up an 8-2 victory over Dominic Sanders.
In his final match at Calaveras, Murphy (160) took on Sonora’s Clay Wooldridge. At the end of the first period, Murphy had a 4-0 advantage. Murphy pushed his lead to 7-0 and with time just about to expire in the second period, he put Wooldridge’s shoulders to the mat for the pin.
“I was just trying to get it done,” Murphy said. “I wasn’t paying attention to the clock. So, when the buzzer went off, it really surprised me.”
Calaveras junior Caden Villegas (170) didn’t waste any time in his match, as he picked up a pin in just 24 seconds. Tyler Statzel (182) and Donivan Giangregorio (195) won by forfeit. Senior Bradley Fuller (heavyweight) finished the night with a pin midway through the first period.
Calaveras will next shift its sights to the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section team duals, which will be Saturday at Lincoln High School in Stockton. This will be a different experience for Calaveras trying to bring home another blue banner, as it will be put in the division IV brackets, which is a challenge the squad is ready to take on.
“It’s a huge compliment to the program and the success we’ve had,” Upchurch said. “We’ve been talking it up almost the whole season and the kids have really bought into it.”
Murphy added, “I think we are ready. We were strong today and we can only get stronger by Saturday.”
Girls and junior varsity
Calaveras’ Miale Hie-Kosta picked up a pin in the girls’ match, while Garrett Randolph picked up a pin in the JV contest.