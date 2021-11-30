Alliende nets two goals in Calaveras shutout

All of the scoring came in the first half and all of the goals came from one player. The Calaveras girls’ soccer team picked up its second win in a row following a 2-0 road victory over Union Mine Tuesday night in El Dorado.
Calaveras senior Emma Alliende scored both of the goals against Union Mine and both goals came in the opening 40 minutes. Following her two-goal performance, Alliende has tied Montana Grant with three goals to lead the team.
“Emma did a great job pressuring their defense and made sure she took advantage of the mistakes resulting from that pressure,” Calaveras head coach Matt Simpson said.
In the second half, Calaveras’ defense continued to frustrate the Union Mine offense and kept the shutout intact.
“It was a grind-it-out type of match with good teamwork and physical play on both sides,” Simpson said. “Once again, the whole team played a great defensive game with some great stops by the back line and keeper Rita Araujo. It was a solid, whole team effort to grind out the win.”
Calaveras (2-0-1) will host Escalon on Thursday and then turn around and play in the Argonaut Tournament on Friday and Saturday. Because of poor field conditions, the tournament has been moved to Calaveras’ Frank Meyer Field. Calaveras will begin the tournament by taking on Stone Ridge Christian at 10:30 a.m., Friday morning.