Take comfort in return of baseball season while it lasts

I know this may sound a little crazy, but I’ve been getting a bit of normality back in my life and it’s been really nice.
Since March, I’d come home from work and do whatever I needed to do around the house or just relax. There was really nothing special going on and nothing that made one day feel different than the next. But things have started to change. Over the last few weeks, I’ve come home from work, made dinner and at long last, watched baseball on TV.
I’ll be honest, I never thought baseball would be played this year. And I understand both camps as to why or why not games should or should not happen. With only a 60-game schedule, is the risk worth the reward? I completely understand that question and think that perhaps MLB may have been a little too hasty in returning to the diamond.
That being said, I’m glad baseball is back. Baseball in 2020 is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. There are no fans, players are social distancing and masks are worn by nearly everyone. Crowd noises are piped in over the loudspeakers and cardboard cutouts of fans are scattered all over the stadiums.
But between the lines, it’s still baseball.
I didn’t think I’d enjoy the game without fans. But it’s amazing how quickly I forget about the empty stadiums and just focus in on the game. As a Giants fan, the games haven’t been pretty and there have been upsetting moments, yet, I’m still happy to be able to complain about baseball again.
And as far as the Giants go, I’d be OK with them losing every game. Firstly, the season could come to an end at any moment, as there have already been teams who have been hit with COVID19. So, if only 20 games get played, is that really a big deal? However, if the Giants continue to lose, they’ll get a better draft pick next year, which could really help the club down the road.
And secondly, I don’t need to see any older players. I know what to expect from Brandon Belt, Brandon Crawford, Hunter Pence and Evan Longoria. During this shortened season, I want to see the young talent get a shot to play every day. I’d be happy to see younger players take their lumps in a season that means very little in the overall scheme of things, than to see veterans lead the squad to a .500 record.
Win, lose or draw, what this 2020 baseball season is all about is hope. Hope that normal life can return. It’s about people needing some sort of distraction from the hard hand they’ve been dealt over the past six months. And it’s about giving people something to talk about that doesn’t constantly revolve around the doom and gloom that is 2020.
Are baseball players as important as doctors, nurses or the people who are working at the grocery stores making sure the shelves are stocked and ready to go? Absolutely not. But they do provide that escape that many of us are asking for and for that, it’s much appreciated.
I don’t know how much longer the season will last, but I do know that if there’s a game being played, I’ll be watching. Because, for those few hours, all is right in the world once again.