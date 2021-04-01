Mike Strange takes over Bullfrog tennis program

The issue wasn’t if Mike Strange was going to coach tennis again, but when.
The San Jose native and current Angels Camp resident has been around tennis the majority of his life. But when Strange and his wife decided to start a family nearly 20 years ago, he didn’t say goodbye to coaching tennis, rather, he just pressed the pause button.
With his family older in age and his local business running smoothly, Strange started thinking about returning to the courts. In early 2021, a friend informed him that Bret Harte High School was looking for a new tennis coach and Strange wasted no time in putting his name in the hat.
Now, after a nearly two-decade hiatus, Strange is back in a team-coaching role, as the new head of the Bullfrog tennis program.
“I’ve been waiting for an opportunity and something like this,” Strange said. “I’ve coached for a lot of years at a lot of different levels. From pee-wee kids, all the way to pro-level coaching. I was coaching at a college and I realized that, when I wanted to start a family, all the travel that went into coaching with a college team was just too much.”
Growing up in San Jose, Strange was introduced to tennis at a young age. When he was 12, his family moved to Danville and he began taking private lessons. While attending Monte Vista High School, Strange became a league champion and played well enough to capture the attention of college coaches.
After graduating from Monte Vista, Strange attended the University of California, Davis and played four years of college tennis. As both a singles and doubles player, he quickly moved up the ranks and ended his collegiate career as an all-American, which labeled him as one of the top-eight players in the country.
Strange played some low-level tennis on a pro tour, but he was drawn into the idea of coaching. He coached in Florida before returning to UC Davis, where he was the men’s assistant coach from 2000-03. But when his wife became pregnant with their first child, Strange wanted to focus on being a dad and his run as an entrepreneur.
“My dream was to have a vineyard and to be coaching in a small town and raise my kids,” Strange said. “I realized that I can always come back and coach when I’m older.”
In 2009, Strange and his family opened a vineyard and winery with a tasting room in Murphys. One year later, the family became full-time Calaveras County residents. While still focused on business, Strange opened up Metate Cafe in Angels Camp, which is still open and running.
Strange may be beginning his first year as Bret Harte’s head coach, but he’s no stranger to the program. His oldest son played at Bret Harte and, because of COVID-19, was unable to compete during his senior year. Being able to watch his son play helped Strange get to know some of the other members of the program and get a vibe for all things Bret Harte tennis.
Like many spring sports, tennis took a hit with COVID-19 wiping out an entire season. Strange knows it’s going to be a different team with some less experienced players because of the time off.
“It’s going to be a rebuild with a lot of new kids,” Strange said. “The first thing is just to get them out there to play matches and teach them how to have fun by getting better at it. I do have an idea of the abilities of certain kids. I think it’ll be helpful, but at the same time, I’m new to this and I don’t want to assume anything.”
The first thing Strange did once he was named head coach was try to find players. The initial step was communicating with returning players and convincing them to bring a friend or two out to practice.
“It’s all about instilling passion in the kids that you do have and getting them to get passionate with their friends and get them out there,” Strange said about trying to build the program’s numbers back up. “You want to do a really good job where they are focused and have fun, but you also want them to have those, ‘Ah-ha,’ moments as well when they are just being fulfilled. You want to create a learning experience where they are really excelling fast. It’s infectious.”
There are always several difficulties when taking over a program, but for Strange, he also has to deal with COVID-19 rules and guidelines. While he will follow all guidelines, he knows that tennis is a sport that is much easier to regulate when it comes to social distancing and cleanliness.
His players will not share rackets, will social distance as much as possible, and there will always be hand sanitizer available. Yet even with all the precautions, Strange knows there’s still a chance that COVID-19 could once again be the biggest and toughest opponent of the year.
“Some things might be canceled this year,” Strange said. “It’s kind of like the rain. A few years ago, there was so much rain and we had to cancel so many matches. If one kid gets it, the whole season could be gone. From that standpoint, we have to be mindful and vigilant. It’s important and it’s another aspect of thinking about other people and thinking about your team and the health of everybody.”
Bret Harte tennis will begin its season with an opening match April 13 against Amador in Sutter Creek. Strange welcomes all students out to the court, regardless if they’ve been playing their entire life, or have never picked up a racket. He’s been waiting a long time to return to coaching and is ready to begin.
“I have a lot of confidence in my ability to coach and I think it’s a lot of fun,” Strange said. “I just want to get people out there and most of the time, they want to continue doing it.”