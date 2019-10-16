Athlete of the Week: Clayton Moore

In the first six games of the season, Calaveras junior running back Clayton Moore got close to breaking free for a long touchdown run on a number of different occasions. Against Amador, it finally happened. On the second play of the third quarter, trailing 10-7, Moore blasted past the Amador defense for a 63-yard touchdown run, which turned out to be the winning touchdown. Calaveras beat Amador 17-10.
“It was phenomenal,” Moore said of his long touchdown run. “It was a dream come true for this season. I was close all year, and all I needed was just one more block or move and I could have broken one. I was relieved when it finally happened.”
Moore is having an outstanding junior season. In seven games, he has rushed for 816 yards and eight touchdowns on 134 carries. He’s averaging 116.5 yards per game and 6.08 yards per attempt. Moore has already rushed for 145 more yards than he did in all of 2018.
“I feel pretty good about my season,” Moore said. “I know I could do a little bit better, but hey, we can always do better.”