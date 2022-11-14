Once the entire roster is available, Bret Harte girls' soccer will be ready to go

Heading into the third week of practice, Bret Harte head girls’ soccer coach Jessica Bowman typically has a good idea of what her team looks like and what she can expect.
Unfortunately for Bowman, that’s not the case this year.
With Bret Harte’s volleyball team having the most successful season in the history of the program and the cross country team preparing to run at the CIF State Championship Meet, Bowman has yet to have her full team on the field together at the same time.
“We are still in the midst of trying to figure out who is playing which position at this point in time,” Bowman said. “Until we’ve got everybody back from cross country and volleyball, it’s hard to know. I think we’ve only got about half of our lineup completely determined at this point and time. We have a pretty good idea of who is going where, but we are going to test out a few theories once we get everyone back from their sports and then kind of figure it out from there.”
Even though she doesn’t have her full team, Bowman is pleased with what she’s seen from her players at practice, saying, “I see a really young team with a lot of hope and really positive attitudes. There is a lot of good sportsmanship on this team, which makes it a really big joy to be out here. We are having a lot of fun so far.”
Some of the players who have been at practice were members of Bret Harte’s JV cross country team or are runners who didn’t qualify for the section meet. Bowman can tell that those runners are in great shape but getting them in soccer shape will take a little extra time.
“It’s a huge advantage that I’ve got a number of girls who are coming out with a ton of stamina and conditioning under their belts this early in the season,” Bowman said. “We did a lot of footwork drills today and quad strengthening drills today and some of the girls were saying, ‘Oh my gosh, I remember what this feels like,’ with the burning quads and the muscles that you haven’t used if you are purely running. It’s been nine months since many of us have touched a ball, so it’s completely different muscles.”
In the 2021-22 season, Mother Lode League play began in December and then was put on hold for the Christmas break and play didn’t resume until January. That will not be the case this year. All league games will be played after the Christmas break. Bowman feels that not having to play league games before Christmas again was a good change and should be beneficial to her squad.
“This is just so much better,” Bowman said. “That divided break over Christmas gives us something to look forward to. That’ll also give us the chance to take a break and recharge and then practice a few days here and there over the Christmas break. It’s a mental separation between the preseason and league that wasn’t felt last year at all. For the team aspect and camaraderie aspect, I think it’s just going to be a positive mental difference for us.”
The Bullfrogs will only play in six preseason games before league play begins. In years past, Bret Harte would play difficult teams only to suffer a lopsided defeat. Bowman hopes that with fewer preseason games and more time at practice, that her team will be able to hone their skills and be ready to go when league play begins in January.
“I was really cautious not to book too many preseason games this year,” Bowman said. “I feel like in years past, perhaps I tried to get a lot of games booked for the sake of having a lot of games. If we competed against some of these massive valley schools, there was not a huge advantage of going and getting beat 7-0 just for the sake of having a match. I feel like the smarter thing to do is to play some great teams and evenly matched teams, but who are still challenging and then to focus on our practice and building our camaraderie amongst teammates and having some balanced matches for this preseason.”