A different starting 5 doesn't prevent Calaveras from beating Summerville

When the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team took the floor to take on the Summerville Bears, the five Red Hawks who trotted onto the hardwood were not Calaveras’ typical starters.
Calaveras head coach Eric Baechler wants to give every player on his roster an opportunity to start a game and with the Summerville Bears making their yearly trip to San Andreas, Baechler figured that shaking up his lineup against the last-place Bears wouldn't be that big of a deal.
With junior Ginger Scheidt, sophomore Hannah Emerson, junior Paige Johnston, sophomore Mariah Maddock and junior Natalie Brothers starting the game, Calaveras jumped out to an early lead over the Bears and never looked back.
The Red Hawks improved to 6-0 in the Mother Lode League standings with their eighth win in a row with a 62-15 drubbing of Summerville on Tuesday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
“All of these girls have been working their tails off in practice and my goal is to start everybody in a game,” Baechler said. “It was great that they got an opportunity and man, they had a great first quarter and they held their own and really got us going off to a great start at home.”
Calaveras scored 13 points in the first quarter, with Scheidt and Brothers both scoring four points apiece, while Emerson made a 3-point basket and junior Brooke Nordahl came off the bench and made two free throws. Heading into the second quarter, Calaveras had a 13-7 lead.
The second quarter featured Calaveras’ more seasoned players, which included the senior trio of Bailie Clark, Laney Koepp and Madyson Bernasconi, along with junior Izzy Tapia. Bernasconi and Koepp both hit a shot from downtown in the second quarter and Emerson scored five points. Nordahl led all scorers in the quarter with six points and at the midway point, Calaveras led 36-10.
Calaveras came out of the locker room and scored 17 points in the third quarter. Maddock paved the way with six points, while Bernasconi scored four, Scheidt and Koepp scored two and Emerson, Johnston and Tapia all made one free throw. Calaveras had the game under control heading into the final eight minutes with its 53-12 lead.
With a running clock in the fourth quarter, Calaveras scored nine points. Scheidt drained a shot from 3-point land and the trio of Johnston, Maddock and Brothers all scored two points in the blowout victory.
With only four more league games to play before the start of the playoffs, Baechler was pleased to have a night where he could see all of his players on the court and to do some extra evaluations before the postseason begins.
“It’s such a long season and sometimes you don’t even realize that this was game No. 24 for us, and we want to play another 10 games,” Baechler said. “It’s such a grind and their bodies do take a toll. Everybody contributed to tonight's win, and it was awesome to see the sophomores play so well. Man, they really played well tonight.”
Scheidt finished the night with nine points, three rebounds, one assist and two steals; Bernasconi had seven points, one rebound and one block; Koepp had five points, two boards, one assist, three steals and one block; Emerson scored nine points with three rebounds and two steals; Manon Salingre had one rebound and one assist; Clark had four points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals; Johnston had three points, two rebounds, two steals and one block; senior Reese Mossa had two rebounds and one steal; Nordahl scored eight points with two rebounds, two steals and one block; Maddock scored eight and had five boards, three assists and four steals; Brothers scored six points and had three rebounds, one assist and two steals; and Tapia had three points, two rebounds, two steals and one block.
With the win, Calaveras has a two-game lead over Bret Harte in the league standings with four games left to play.
“I think we’ve put ourselves in a position where now with every game that we win, we get closer to that league title, which is our goal,” Baechler said. “We have a magic number now and we just have to keep getting these wins and every win is crucial. We have four more games and fortunately, three of those four games are home games.”
Of Calaveras’ next four games, only Friday’s contest against Amador will take place away from San Andreas. Calaveras will end the season with home games against Argonaut, Bret Harte and Sonora. Baechler hopes that this next trip to Sutter Creek to take on Amador will be the final time his squad will have to get on a bus until the section championship game on Feb. 24 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
“That’s the goal that we have in mind and it’s achievable,” Baechler said. “We’ve set ourselves up to be in the right spot and the right time. Now, we just have to win basketball games and fortunately for us, they are home games, and we feel like we play our best basketball at home. And hey, the chips are where they need to be, and we just need to execute and follow suit.”