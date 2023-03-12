Red Hawks pick up 2 wins to improve overall record to 3-3

Even in a week that included numerous days of heavy rain, the Calaveras High School baseball team was able to hit the diamond and play three games.
On March 6, Calaveras beat McNair 9-6 in Stockton and followed that on March 8 with a tough 12-2 home loss to Hughson before ending the week with an extra-inning victory over Franklin on March 10 in Stockton.
In the road victory over McNair, Jay Nelson led the way with two RBIs; senior Mason Neelans went 1 for 1 with an RBI; senior Tyler Maddock walked once, had one hit and drove in one; senior Brayden Brim walked twice, was hit by a pitch, scored twice and had one RBI; junior Mason Moser went 3 for 5 with a double and scored one run; junior Scott Beadles had one hit, walked once and scored twice; junior catcher Jay Ashe went 1 for 3 and scored a run; and senior slugger Gus Tofanelli had one hit, walked once and scored twice.
Junior Caleb Ramirez pitched five innings and gave up three hits, three earned runs with two walks and six strikeouts; junior Jacob Campbell threw 1.2 innings and gave up one hit, walked four and struck out 1; and senior Mason Neelans threw 0.1 innings and gave up three earned runs and walked three.
In the 12-2 home loss to Hughson, Ramirez went 2 for 4 with a double, stole two bags and scored a run; Tofanelli went 2 for 3 with a double; Nelson had one hit; Beadles went 1 for 4, walked and scored a run; and Maddock had a double. On the hill, Brim took the loss pitching one inning and giving up five runs on one hit with seven walks; Maddock pitched 3.2 innings giving up three hits, two runs, one walk and three strikeouts; and Isaiah Hernandez threw 2.1 innings and gave up three hits, five runs, walked four and struck out three.
Calaveras capped the week with a 7-4 road win over Franklin. Calaveras scored once in the top of the first and second and then added two runs in the third and didn’t score again until the Red Hawks plated three in the eighth.
Maddock drove in a team-high two runs and had one hit; Moser had one RBI and scored twice; Ramirez had one hit and knocked in one; Talan Gobble went 1 for 4 with an RBI; Brim had two hits, stole three bags and scored once; Beadles went 2 for 4 with a triple and scored twice; Nelson had two hits, stole three bases and scored once; and Tofanelli went 2 for 2 with a double, walked three times and scored a run.
Moser got the start and went six innings and allowed four runs on one hit with five walks and four strikeouts; Ramirez got the win in relief and went two innings and gave up just one hit.