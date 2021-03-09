Seeing what sticks: Bret Harte coach has expedited game plan

A crash course. That’s what Bret Harte’s first-year boys’ head soccer coach Jeff Gouveia has put his team through in order to be ready for the start of the 2021 spring season. Gouveia knows time with his squad is limited, so he’s throwing everything he can at them and is just hoping that something sticks.
“It’s been an expedited game plan,” Gouveia said. “Instead of 10 or 12 weeks of training, it’s just been a crash course of: get the ball down the field and put it in the back of the net. We are working on all of those things at warp speed. It’s just been a crash course in every facet of the game.”
One thing that Gouveia doesn’t have to worry about is lack of bodies. With players from both the JV and varsity level, the Bullfrogs have around 20. And according to Gouveia, those players are thrilled to be back out on the field.
“We have a very enthusiastic group of kids who show some real promise,” Gouveia said. “We are excited. We’ve got some speed and have some kids who have been staying fit and some skill that goes back 12-14 years. There’s nobody out here who is coming out to soccer who has never played. There’s a lot of depth in this group.”
The Bullfrogs are not lacking in experience, but the area that Gouveia feels he needs to push his team is in conditioning. From the first official practice to the first game, Gouveia will have had just eight days to get his players ready. He’s focusing as much as he can on the conditioning side of soccer before the games begin. Once Mother Lode League play starts, he doesn’t want to run his players into the ground, on top of having two games a week.
“We are not going to build a lot of fitness after we start playing, because there’s recovery time,” Gouveia said. “We are going to be as fit as we are going to be going into the opening week. That’s going to be our biggest challenge. I’m just hoping that there’s going to be some equity and the other teams are going to be facing the same issues.”
The Bret Harte players are: Matteo Arce; Matthew Barajas; Broderick Burita; Jesus Cruz; Xander Dodds; Daniel Farias; Anthony Fine; Liam Gouveia; Rowan Gouveia; David Keirns; Peter Livanos; Angel Martinez; Brian Ortiz; Zachary Perry; James Pryor; Ezra Radabaugh; Steven Shetzline; Thomas Snow; Luis Vidales; and Angel Zamudio.
“As long as we are out here touching a soccer ball and we get to play at least one game, then it’s a victory,” Gouveia said.