Calaveras reaches the section title game for the first time in 40 years after upsetting No. 1 Union Mine

EL DORADO – On Feb. 25, 2022, Jay Clifton and his Calaveras teammates sat inside of the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento to support the girls’ basketball team in their section championship game against Dixon.
After the Calaveras vs. Dixon game ended, warmups for the next game began and on one side of the court was the Liberty Ranch Hawks and on the other was the Venture Academy Mustangs. Two days earlier, Calaveras lost to Venture Academy 66-61 in the semifinal game in San Andreas.
Less than 48 hours after losing to the Mustangs, Clifton and his teammates watched as Venture Academy was playing in the game that many felt Calaveras was on the path to be in. Clifton stayed and watched the championship game between the Hawks and Mustangs and his phone started to buzz. He looked at the message and saw that it was a group chat with all the Calaveras varsity players. The message was simple and to the point.
“We need to be here next year,” it read.
Three days shy of one year since that text was sent, the message was no longer just a hope, but a reality. With a trip to the section championship game on the line, Calaveras overcame an early 10-point deficit and stormed back to beat No. 1 Union Mine 63-57 on Wednesday night to punch its ticket to the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship game.
“We saved that text and worked hard all year and now we are where we want to be,” Jay Clifton said. “Now, we just need to finish it off.”
In order for Calaveras to reach the section title game for the first time since 1983, the Red Hawks had to do something that no other team had done this season and that’s defeat the Diamondbacks on their home floor. Union Mine was 12-0 at home, which included a preseason 62-59 win over Calaveras in December.
As the No. 4 seed, Calaveras would have to upset the Diamondbacks in front of their home fans and that’s what excited senior Braeden Orlandi about the semifinal battle.
“Right when we walked into this gym and we saw the people piling in, I said, ‘I’m glad we are here. I’m glad that we are playing in this environment,’” Orlandi said. “We love our student section, and they showed up tonight, but I feel like most of us play better with the opposing teams fans' eyes on us. We love this environment.”
With his team warming up, Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton sat on the bench and seemed to take in the calm before the storm. This was the sixth time that a Clifton team had reached the semifinal game and the previous five games ended in defeat. Clifton wasn’t worried about the past and felt that his team was prepared to take on the No. 1 squad in the section. Yet even after years of coaching, not even a pregame kiss shared with his wife Alissa could take away the nerves of such a big game.
“Was I nervous? Yes, because it means a lot to me,” Clifton said. “This year we deserve it, and we did again tonight.”
The biggest game of the year couldn't have started any worse for the road squad. Union Mine jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead and Calaveras helped the Diamondback’s cause with turnovers and missed shots. The Hawks began to settle down and got back-to-back buckets from Orlandi and Clifton, but every time Calaveras got close to Union Mine on the scoreboard, the Diamondbacks seemed to take the momentum back with a big 3-point basket or a strong defensive stand.
Trailing 10-4, Calaveras got points from senior Elijah Malamed and Clifton to bring the Red Hawks within two. However, Union Mine ended the first quarter on a 6-2 run and led 16-10 at the conclusion of the opening eight minutes.
Orlandi was forced to watch much of the first half on the bench, as he was called for two fouls early in the game. Union Mine was in the bonus just 42 seconds into the second quarter.
“We are the four seed coming into the No. 1 seed’s house and we are not going to get the benefit of the doubt on most calls,” Orlandi said. “We preach that we just have to ride the wave and we can’t get too high, and we can’t get too low.”
Union Mine began the second quarter by outscoring the Red Hawks 6-2 to lead by 10 with 4:41 to play in the half.
“I didn’t feel nervous or scared yet, but there was some urgency,” Jay Clifton said. “We needed to get some stops and get some buckets because you definitely don’t want to go into halftime down 10-plus to a team like Union Mine. When we got a stop here and there and made some layups to bring us closer, I felt pretty good because I didn’t think we played our best half of basketball.”
Calaveras put its best run together with four points from senior Merrick Strange and a basket in the paint from senior Noah Cardenas with an assist from Orlandi following a steal. But as had been the case all night, the Diamondbacks responded by scoring five to push their lead to 27-18 with 1:19 to play in the half.
Calaveras ended the first half with points from Orlandi and Strange and at the midway point, the Hawks trailed the Diamondbacks 27-22.
“We didn’t come out and start the way we wanted to, so it was nice to just see the ball go through the basket,” Orlandi said about cutting Union Mine’s lead to five heading into halftime. “Once we saw that, we kind of got our mojo going and we knew that we were going to come out in the second half and play Calaveras basketball.”
Even though his team was trailing at the half, Kraig Clifton was happy to only be down five.
“We didn’t hit one three in the first half and I don’t know if that’s happened all year,” Clifton said.
With 16 minutes standing between a possible trip to the section championship game or another close-but-no-cigar outing, Calaveras needed to figure out a way to get some momentum on its side. Well, outscoring Union Mine 26-5 in the third quarter did the trick.
The Red Hawks began the second half on a 12-0 run, which included 3-point baskets from Clifton and Orlandi and two-point baskets from Orlandi and Malamed. Union Mine cut Calaveras’ lead to 36-32 with 2:45 to play but the Hawks ended the third quarter by outscoring the Diamondbacks 12-0.
Jay Clifton hit back-to-back shots from downtown and freshman Ryan Clifton ended the quarter with a 3-point basket which earned a, “HE’S A FRESHMAN,” chant from the Calaveras fans. Ryan Clifton drained three free throws with 12 seconds left in the quarter and after trailing by five to start the half, Calaveras led 48-32 heading into the final eight minutes of play.
In the first meeting between Calaveras and Union Mine, the Red Hawks had a 51-45 lead after three quarters and got outscored 17-8 in the fourth to lose by three. Union Mine did its best to compose another come-from-behind victory and used physical defense to lead the way. For much of the final eight minutes, Jay Clifton was tightly guarded and at times, it seemed as if his jersey was being held and the senior kept listening for a whistle that never blew. Even when he wasn’t getting the calls he wanted, Jay Clifton knew he couldn't lose his cool.
“It’s something that I’ve had to work on, especially after last year,” he said. “I need to keep my composure and know that the game isn’t over and that I need to keep my head in it. I just have to battle through it.”
Jay Clifton hit a 3-point basket to begin the quarter, but the Diamondbacks responded by going on a 14-4 run to cut the deficit to nine with 1:15 to play. However, clutch free throw shooting allowed Calaveras to add to its lead. The Hawks went 8 for 8 from the free throw line in the final eight minutes.
Even though Union Mine outscored Calaveras 25-15 in the fourth quarter, the Hawks held on for the six-point victory.
“I’m super impressed and in the locker room I told them that two months ago, we lose that game,” Kraig Clifton said. “We had a couple of mistakes here and there, but we didn’t let it snowball. We regrouped and finished. I’m super proud of them.”
Jay Clifton finished the night with a team-high 22 points and 18 of those were scored in the second half. Clifton also drained four shots from downtown and went 4 for 4 from the charity stripe. Orlandi scored 13 points; Ryan Clifton scored six; senior Thomas Davison scored two; Cardenas scored four; Strange scored eight; Malamed added six; and junior Corbin Curran scored two points.
If Calaveras hopes to capture its first section championship in 46 years (1977), it will have to knock off No. 3 Marysville, who beat No. 2 Venture Academy 72-67 on Wednesday night. This will be the first time that Calaveras and Marysville have played since pre-2004. So, how does Kraig Clifton feel about playing an unfamiliar opponent on an NBA floor with the section championship on the line?
“It’s good. Why not? They deserve this experience, and we are going to prep like we do for every game, and we are going to go there and see what happens,” Clifton said.
There is a lot that Jay Clifton will remember about his outstanding Calaveras basketball career. But perhaps one of his most cherished memories will be knowing that he and his father, along with his younger brother, will get to experience something brand new together when they participate in their first section title game.
“I wanted it a lot for myself, but I wanted it so much for him,” Jay Clifton said.
Before Kraig Clifton excused his players from the locker room following their victory, he told them one final thing to think about heading into the section championship game.
“Be pleased, but not satisfied.”
No. 3 Marysville and No. 4 Calaveras will battle for the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship at 4 p.m. on Friday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.