Still undefeated: Ace pitcher no match for Calaveras bats

SONORA—If the Calaveras High School softball team looked to keep its perfect season alive and push its Mother Lode League record to 11-0, beating one of the top pitchers in the league was the challenge.
Sonora’s senior ace Savanah Egger had made life difficult for opposing hitters all year long. But, as has been the case for the entirety of the season, Calaveras’ bats were loud and scoring runs were not an issue. Calaveras collected 11 hits, which included two triples and two home runs, in a 10-3 victory Tuesday evening in Sonora.
Just two hitters into the game and Calaveras had already scored twice off of Egger. Sophomore Bailie Clark started things off with an inside-the-park home run to begin the evening. The next batter, older sister Madison Clark, copied her younger sister and also legged out an inside-the-park home run. But after the Clark sisters gave Calaveras its first two runs of the game, Egger settled down and didn’t allow another run for the remainder of the first, all of the second and third.
In the top of the fourth, sophomore Laney Koepp drew the only walk Calaveras would get off of Egger. She eventually made her way to third and scored when junior Camryn Harvey executed a squeeze bunt to give Calaveras a 3-0 lead.
“What’s funny is Cam (Harvey) came over to me before her at-bat and said, ‘Hey, how about a squeeze? What do you think?’ And I was thinking that, because she put the ball in play in her first at-bat, but didn’t have great swings off her,” Calaveras head coach Mike Koepp said. “I told her I’d give her one swing and we’ll go from there and it was a great call from her and great execution.”
Harvey knew she’d only get one shot to lay down the perfect bunt and didn’t allow the job to become overwhelming.
“I just had to go for it, no matter where the ball was at and hopefully the runner can come in,” Harvey said. “I didn’t actually see where the ball went. I thought I popped it up, so I guess I laid it down well.”
Calaveras scored once more in the fourth on a wild pitch and led 4-0.
Starting pitcher Macy Villegas didn’t allow a hit until the bottom of the fourth. But in the inning where she surrendered her first hit, she also allowed Sonora to score its first run, which came as a result of a wild pitch.
In the top of the fifth, Calaveras scored four times to essentially put the game away. Bailey Clark hit a triple and senior Angelina DeLeon drove her in with a loud single. DeLeon later scored after stealing second and taking third and home on a throwing error from Sonora’s catcher. Sophomore Brooke Nordahl recorded an RBI triple to plate Koepp, which came with two outs. And Nordahl touched home following another Sonora error. Heading into the bottom of the fifth, Calaveras led 8-1.
Sonora scored a run in the bottom of the fifth to cut the deficit to six. In the top of the seventh, DeLeon, who was looking forward to facing Egger, had another RBI single.
“Savanah is a great pitcher,” DeLeon said. “She used to be on some travel teams of mine and I’ve faced her quite a bit. I get excited (to face a pitcher like Egger) because you are going up there and making adjustments to her pitching and taking some hacks.”
While Calaveras’ offense had no problem putting runs on the board, its defense made a number of outstanding plays. Nordahl was 6 for 6 in putouts from her third base position and helped turn a double play to get out of a sixth-inning jam.
“This is probably the best defensive team that we’ve put on the field in my tenure, and that’s no knock at some of the other ones,” Mike Koepp said. “We just have so much athleticism all the way around and fundamentally, we are very strong.”
At the plate, DeLeon went 2 for 2 with two runs scored, stole a bag and recorded two RBIs; Bailie Clark went 2 for 5 with a home run, a triple, two runs scored and one RBI; Koepp went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, stole three bags and had an RBI; Nordahl had an RBI triple and scored a run; Harvey had one RBI; and Madison Clark had a home run.
Villegas picked up the win in the circle, going five innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits with three walks and two strikeouts. Harvey pitched two innings and gave up one run while walking three and not allowing a hit.
Calaveras (11-0 Mother Lode League) will host Amador at 5 p.m., Friday in San Andreas.