Bullfrogs drop game to Stagg in final inning

In the top of the seventh inning, Bret Harte High school’s baseball team scored four times to tie the Stagg Delta Kings 7-7. But in the bottom of the frame, Stagg was able to score the winning run to beat the Bullfrogs 8-7 Wednesday night in Stockton.
Stagg scored one run in the first, five in the third, one in the fourth and the winning run in the seventh, while Bret Harte scored once in the second, third, fifth and four times in the seventh.
Bret Harte got RBIs from Caden Ding, Teyler Pullin, Austin Broglio, Garrett Hampton and sophomore Erik Trent. Max Berg, James Avecilla and Hampton each scored two runs, while junior Kaden Herzog scored the other run.
Bret Harte (2-4) will be away from action for a while as Mother Lode League play has been suspended until April 1 as a result of the coronavirus.