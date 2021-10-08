Regular season ends with Bullfrogs topping Bears on the links

The regular season came to an end for the Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team Wednesday afternoon and the Bullfrogs were able to finish with a smile.
In the final scheduled match before the league tournament on Oct. 18, Bret Harte beat the Summerville Bears at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp. Summerville only had three golfers, so there was no official score for the Bears. As for the Bullfrogs, they shot a 254.
“I am always very proud and impressed with the way they work well as a team,” Bret Harte head coach Diane Winsby said about her squad. “I was very glad to see how well they played knowing it was their last match this season. Next we will tackle the end of the year tournament and I know they will give it their best and do fantastic.”
Leading the way for the Bullfrogs was Sophia Ruff, who earned medalist honors by shooting a match-low 52; Caroline Krpan shot a 66; Trinity Kekai-Acedo and Megan Scott each shot a 68; Makenna Robertson carded a 71; and Ella Bach finished the afternoon by shooting a 74.
“They did well, and again, someone different stepped up,” Winsby said. “This time Sophia (Ruff) had a great day and Megan (Scott) broke 70 for the first time and this is her first year. The rest of the team hung in there and gave it their all.”