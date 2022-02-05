Calaveras and Bret Harte grapplers shine at Mother Lode League tournament

SONORA – For the first time since early 2020, all six Mother Lode League wrestling teams were under the same roof battling for a league championship. On Saturday afternoon, Amador, Argonaut, Bret Harte, Calaveras, Sonora and Summerville met inside of Sonora’s Bud Castle Gym and competed at the Mother Lode League tournament.
For the first time since 2006, Calaveras did not finish the event as tournament champions. Summerville placed first overall (203.50), followed by Calaveras (184), Amador (126), Bret Harte (86), Sonora (64) and Argonaut (54).
Even though Calaveras did not win the Mother Lode League tournament, it had just as many first-place finishes (seven) as the other five teams combined. Calaveras was a perfect 7 for 7 in championship matches. Calaveras also had three wrestlers place third.
“I think we competed very well,” Calaveras first-year head coach Andrew Garcia said. “I preach all season that it’s not about where you start, it’s where you finish, and I think we showed that we finished very strong. We had seven in the finals and all seven were champs. Every kid who got knocked down in the semis placed third. I couldn't be more happy with how they competed, and we kept momentum from the last two weeks, and it showed today.”
As for Bret Harte, the Bullfrogs had four wrestlers reach the championship round and finished with two champions. Bret Harte finished with two first-place finishes, two second-place finishes, one third-place finish and one wrestler placed fourth.
“For a lot of our wrestlers, it was the best wrestling we’ve done all year,” Bret Harte coach Ben Garcia said. “It’s a great feeling to have more kids in the finals than we did last time and more kids medaling than we did last time.”
Bret Harte’s two first-place finishers were Alex Worth (132 pounds) and Dakota Stephens (138). Worth began the tournament with a first-round bye and then beat Calaveras’ Chris Ortega with a pin. In the championship round, Worth beat Summerville’s Adam Ballard 2-1.
“I was really happy for Alex to get a league title,” Bret Harte’s Garcia said. “His match went better than I thought it would. He wrestled much smarter than I’ve seen him wrestle most of the year. I’m just stoked for him.”
Like Worth, Stephens had a first-round bye and then pinned Calaveras’ Kyle Hayes to advance to the championship round. With the championship on the line, Stephens pinned Summerville’s Corey Ketchum. While Garcia wasn’t surprised with the outcome, he was surprised by one thing from his star grappler.
“What surprised me was that I got a smile out of him before the end of the tournament,” Garcia said about Stephens. “That was pretty cool to see.”
Bret Harte’s Edgar Tenorio finished second in the 106-pound division and Will O'Flinn also placed second. O'Flinn had an advantage on the scoreboard before one move put him on his back and he took the loss.
“The point of wrestling is to put the other guy on his back and get the pin,” Garcia said. “It doesn’t matter if you are up 14 points, you can still lose a match with one move. It’s bittersweet because for the winner, it’s the sweetest feeling ever to be losing and then come back and win like that. For the loser, it leaves a pretty bitter taste in your mouth.”
Calaveras’ Cody Ferrante beat Amador’s Lucas Clark in the second round and beat Summerville’s Kevin Hanson 3-1 in the championship round of the 120-pound division. Bullfrog Nikeli Heinle placed third in the 120-pound division.
In the 126-pound division, Calaveras junior Cody Batterton beat Summerville’s Preston Barnett with a pin before pinning Amador’s Jaden Adams. Senior CJ Munniks beat Bret Harte’s Emerson Maygren with a pin and then knocked off Summerville’s Ethan Soto with a pin to win the 145-pound division.
Calaveras senior Garrett Randolph (152) started his afternoon with a 7-2 win over Amador’s Phoenix Nichols and then pinned Summerville’s Clavey Wood in the championship round. Calaveras’ Carlos “CJ” Meza (160) won both of his matches by pin, which included pinning Sonora’s Zach Atwood and Summerville’s Wyatt Frankenstein in the championship round.
In one of the most entertaining matches of the day, Calaveras sophomore Scott Beadles pinned Summerville’s Leon Tippett after a series of reversals and big moves. Before beating Tippett in the championship round of the 170-pound division, Beadles pinned Sonora’s Clay Woolridge.
“He definitely has a bright future ahead of him,” Calaveras’ Garcia said about Beadles. “He needs to tune in on some things, but other than that, he’s a pretty hard worker and he’s obviously very skilled.”
The last match of the tournament featured Calaveras senior Alberto Molina (HWT) pinning Summerville senior Julian Pimentel. Molina reached the finals by pinning Argonaut’s Yosemit Wilson.
With the Mother Lode League season now complete, both Bret Harte and Calaveras will move on to the postseason. But for Calaveras’ Garcia, having the Mother Lode League tournament back after missing the 2021 season was a welcomed sight.
“I’m just happy that we are wrestling,” Garcia said. “I’m happy to be in a gym and I’m happy moving into the postseason, which, quite frankly, I didn’t think would happen this year with Covid. I’m just happy that we are wrestling and I’m more than happy to see every single Mother Lode League team have one champion. I don’t know how long it’s been since that’s happened, so it’s awesome.”