Is Calaveras the team to beat in 2023?

Jay Clifton remembers nearly everything about Feb. 25, 2022. From the view from his seat to the smell of popcorn wafting through the air, Clifton has that day in his memory.
Why is Feb. 25 so significant to the Calaveras High School senior? That Friday afternoon, Clifton made the trip from Calaveras County to Sacramento to watch the Calaveras girls’ basketball team play in the section championship game at the Golden 1 Center.
The contest that followed the Calaveras game was the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV boys’ championship between Liberty Ranch and Venture Academy. Clifton sat and watched that matchup and with every bounce of the ball, he reminded himself that he and his teammates should be on the court playing for a section championship, rather than sitting in the stands.
Two days earlier, Calaveras lost to Venture Academy at home by five points with a trip to the section championship game on the line. Clifton has not forgotten about losing that game and then watching the title game 48 hours later in Sacramento.
“That had to be the worst experience for me so far,” Clifton said. “We were working so hard all year and fell just a few points short in a tough game. That has been our fuel this whole preseason to work on our weaknesses that affected us in that game. That’s been our fuel from the beginning of the season, and it’ll be our fuel until we get to that point.”
If there is any silver lining in last year’s playoff loss, it’s that Calaveras is returning nearly every player from the 2021-22 co-Mother Lode League championship team, which includes Clifton, who is the reigning Most Outstanding Player of the Mother Lode League and is also a member of the 2021-22 California All-State Division IV basketball team.
Other key returners from the 2021-22 squad include the co-Most Valuable Player of the Mother Lode League Braeden Orlandi, first-team MLL player Elijah Malamed, along with the senior group of Thomas Davison, Noah Cardenas, Tyler Maddock and Merrick Strange. Junior Earl Wood is also returning to the squad, as he joined the team last year as a sophomore. With so many returning players, head coach Craig Clifton doesn’t feel that finding chemistry will be an issue.
“You definitely noticed over the summer kind of that connection that you can’t coach,” Clifton said. “They know where each other are and they can find each other, and they’ve done it so well for so long. This is going to be a much more well-balanced team this year.”
Jay Clifton added, “We’ve all been friends since elementary school, so our chemistry just keeps getting better and better. We’ve matured a little bit; we’ve learned how to win and how to handle the losses. We are definitely excited heading into this season.”
New to the varsity roster is junior Mason Moser, freshman Ryan Clifton, junior Jacob Campbell, junior Jay Morehead, senior Jose Dejuan and junior Corbin Curran.
Calaveras finished the 2021-22 season with an overall record of 24-9 and went 9-1 in league play. The Red Hawks went from being a good team to a great team midway through the season and for Craig Clifton, having his team clicking in league play and as the playoffs begin is always the plan.
“That’s always my No. 1 goal,” Clifton said. “I think the timing of when you are playing well is more important than how good you are. With teams like this and having so many guys returning, I think we can be better earlier and maybe take it to the next level at the end of the year.”
There’s no question that Calaveras turned some heads as the season progressed. But last year, the Red Hawks may have been able to fly under the radar and surprise some teams and that should not be the case this year.
“It sounds kind of crazy, but I’ve always had the mentality that we are the better team, no matter who we are playing,” Jay Clifton said. “To be honest, I kind of feel the same way. I feel like people have always viewed us as the underdogs, but I have never seen us as the underdogs. I just want to go out and win.”
Jay Clifton had some monster performances as a junior, which included scoring 45 points in a win over Argonaut and then scoring 40 in a win over Amador. Clifton scored 10 or more points in all but two games. But when it comes to picking up a victory, there’s nothing that Clifton won’t do.
“Individual accomplishments aren’t too important to me,” Clifton said. “I want to do whatever it takes to help our team win. If I need to score 50 to help our team win, that’s what I’ll try to do. If I need to score five points and have 10 rebounds and 10 assists to win, that’s what I’m going to do.”
Craig Clifton has been close to reaching a section championship game as Calaveras’ coach a number of times, but his teams have yet to get past the semifinal round, which includes last year’s squad. And instead of not talking about the goal of going after a blue banner, Clifton and his team doesn’t shy away from going after the gold at the end of the rainbow.
“No, we talk about it all the time,” Clifton said. “We are not going to shy away from it. That doesn’t mean that it’s going to happen, but it has to be on our radar and a goal of ours. If it’s not, I don’t think we are going to get there.”