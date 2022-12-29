Brittany Jo Gilchrist takes over as Bret Harte's new softball coach

Brittany Jo Gilchrist knew nothing about the Bret Harte High School softball program. And perhaps that’s a good thing.
After moving to Angels Camp with her husband in August, Gilchrist heard that a head coach position at Bret Harte had opened up. Gilchrist, who has spent the majority of her life on or near a softball diamond, was eager to get back into coaching and threw her name into the hat.
On Dec. 19, Gilchrist was officially named as Bret Harte’s new softball coach. Gilchrist knows very little about the history of the Bret Harte softball program, and she’s going to be using that to her advantage heading into the spring of 2023.
“I haven’t coached a team for two years now and I’m ready to get back into the coaching of a full team,” Gilchrist said. “I’m excited to coach a small-town team, and I’m excited to coach somewhere where I don’t have any preconceived ideas about it.”
Gilchrist is Bret Harte’s third coach in three years and ninth head coach since 2005. Since 2005, Bret Harte has an overall record of 113-265-2, while going 65-193-1 in Mother Lode League play. The last time Bret Harte had a winning season was in 2011 with an 8-7 record under former coach Heath Lane. The Bullfrogs have not won a league championship since 1986 and that was shared with Amador. The last time Bret Harte was outright league champs was in 1984.
Gilchrist knows that winning on the diamond isn’t something that has happened at Bret Harte in a while, and she views this as an opportunity to move in a positive direction.
“I’m very excited to bring what I have to the program with my experience and knowledge and drive,” Gilchrist said. “But there is nowhere to go other than up. Failure isn’t an option. We are just going to go up from here.”
A life on the diamond
From the time Gilchrist was a young girl, she was never far away from the softball field. After playing travel softball as a youngster and then four years at Ponderosa High School, Gilchrist accepted a full ride to be a pitcher at Mississippi Valley State University.
Known mostly as the college of San Francisco 49er legend Jerry Rice, Gilchrist was thrilled to continue her softball career a long way away from home.
“I wanted to go far away from home, and I wanted to go to a division I school where I would see some playing time,” Gilchrist said. “The further you go away from California, the higher chance you have of getting into a school. And the full-ride scholarship on top of that sealed the deal and I was on my way.”
Gilchrist always knew she enjoyed softball, but her love for the game grew once she got to Mississippi. Having her whole life dedicated to softball was exactly what she needed and that kept her going through four years of college.
“It was a game changer,” Gilchrist said about playing college softball. “It took me away from everything that I’d known and put me on my own. But it really bonded me with my team, so I had a built-in group of friends. Softball also gave me structure, which was great. I had my days planned out and it all revolved around softball and that’s exactly what I wanted.”
Gilchrist’s college career included being named as the Pitcher of the Year and she was a National Federation Collegiate Athletics All-American Scholar Athlete all four of her years at Mississippi Valley State.
Like all college athletes, Gilchrist’s time at Mississippi Valley State came to an end. After graduating with a major in communications and a minor in business in the spring of 2010, Gilchrist wasn’t ready to let go of softball. She returned to California and became a coach at American River College, in Sacramento.
“I wanted to keep softball in my plans because it’s what I’ve always done,” Gilchrist said. “I knew it could be a way to get into anything that I needed. I knew that I could get a job coaching after college, so I came back to take a job at American River College, and I also worked at my parents’ Apple Hill ranch. But I always wanted to keep coaching and even if I was getting tired of it, coaching always found me again.”
Softball in Switzerland and beyond
Softball had taken Gilchrist from California, to Mississippi and then back to California. But after coaching at American River College, she got an opportunity of a lifetime and one that she couldn’t pass up.
In 2011, Gilchrist left the United States and headed to Switzerland, where she became a player/coach. She was a professional player in Switzerland and also coached the Swiss national team.
After playing and coaching in Switzerland for a year, Gilchrist returned to the United States and went back to her old stomping grounds at Mississippi Valley State, where she became an admissions recruiter and also was a pitching instructor for the team that she once played for.
Gilchrist stayed in Mississippi for two years before returning to California. Back in her home state, she worked with the West Coast Softball Organization, which was a competitive travel league. Gilchrist was the director of softball during her time with the organization.
After the West Coast Softball Organization shut its doors, she would give private pitching lessons, but couldn’t shake the desire to return to coaching a team. And after moving to Angels Camp six months ago, she’s now ready to get back into the swing of things.
“To me, softball is one of the most exciting games, but I’m biased,” Gilchrist said. “It’s a team sport, with an individual aspect, which I like as a competitor. Yes, my team is doing this and that, but when I come up to bat, it’s my sport at that time and I’m playing that at bat. I like the fact that there’s an individual sport within a team atmosphere.”
Building a trust
Gilchrist knows that she’s essentially an outsider who is taking over the program. She doesn’t know any of the players and has no idea who will even show up for the first day of practice. And just like many players may want to prove themselves to their new coach, Gilchrist wants to prove to her players that they can trust her and her knowledge of softball.
“It takes time and consistency,” Gilchrist said. “I need to speak to everybody in the same way and to expect the same from everybody, but also hold myself accountable and be there for them as they need it.”
Because Gilchrist doesn’t know anything about any of her future players, she hopes that will make things easier on those who do join the team. With no idea of past performances, everyone will get a clean slate, and everyone will get a chance to make a good first impression.
“It’s really exciting and it’s a huge opportunity for the girls who might have not even seen the field in a few years to come in with a clean slate,” Gilchrist said. “I feel that hopefully there isn’t a lot of pressure on the players because it’s a renewed season. I don’t know what they have, and everyone has a fair shot. I will see them and judge them with unbiased eyes, which is what the program needs.”
When it comes to winning, Gilchrist doesn’t expect the Bullfrogs to go from outhouse to penthouse in one season. But what she does foresee is progress being made. Gilchrist is excited to see her future players grow and understand the sport a little more day-by-day and once that happens, the winning will soon follow.
“I’m mostly looking forward to when a player comes back and says, ‘I got it,’" Gilchrist said. “You told them how to throw the ball and they’ve made all the corrections and they finally get a good throw, and they say, ‘Oh, it makes sense now coach. I get it.’ That’s really what it’s all about, especially from a program that I haven’t seen play before. I’m looking for those little victories.”