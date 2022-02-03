Bullfrogs end their season with a 3-3 tie against Summerville

TUOLUMNE – There was nothing at stake in the final game of the season for the Bret Harte High School girls’ soccer team. They had already been eliminated from playoff contention 48 hours earlier by Calaveras and only had 80 minutes standing between them and the offseason.
With nothing to lose, the Bullfrogs gave all they had and nearly upset the No. 3 team in the Mother Lode League. Bret Harte overcame a two-goal deficit with only nine minutes to play and finished the final game of the season with a 3-3 tie against the Summerville Bears Thursday afternoon in Tuolumne.
For senior Gracie Shaw, her four-year run as a Bret Harte soccer player came to an end on Summerville’s Thorsted Field. And while she was unable to capture a victory in her final game, Shaw couldn't have been happier with the way her team performed with their backs against the wall against a playoff team.
“It felt like a win with the intensity that we were playing with in the last 10 or 12 minutes,” Shaw said. “That’s the best we’ve played all season and I really couldn't have asked for a better end to my four years of playing here at Bret Harte.”
Like Shaw, Bret Harte head coach Jessica Bowman was pleased with what she saw from her team in their final showing of the year.
“It was a really exciting night, especially for my seniors to go out with the heart and soul that they displayed this evening,” Bowman said. “We played really confidently, and we believed in ourselves tonight. We talked about that on the ride over and I made it super clear to them that I believed that they could win today, and we got a tie, but it was an exciting game with a lot of shooting. We believed we could do it and hey, I’ll take the tie and it was a great game to observe.”
In a game that featured six goals, the Bullfrogs were the first to strike. With 8:17 to play in the first half, Bret Harte freshman Aniela Grycel made a perfect pass to senior Kara Schultz, who blasted a shot past the dive of Summerville’s goalie to give Bret Harte a 1-0 lead.
The score remained 1-0 at the end of the first 40 minutes of play. Summerville had a number of chances to score in the first half, but sophomore goalie Reata Lucore, who was making just her second varsity start of her career, kept the Bears off the board.
“I’m so proud of her,” Bowman said of Lucore, who was filling in for an injured Emily Terry. “She hasn’t played soccer since she was in sixth grade. The way that she was able to step up to the plate and play soccer this year after so many years of not playing, and then stepping up and playing the last two games of the season on the varsity level was huge for us. She really performed well and I’m just so proud of her.”
After Lucore held Summerville scoreless in the first half, the Bears scored three times in the second half. The first goal came with 21:15 to play in the game on a bloop right over her head. And then Summerville scored twice within 60 seconds and led 3-1 with 10 minutes to play.
With time running out, Bret Harte pushed hard on the offensive side for goals. Schultz attempted to shoot nearly every time she got close to the Summerville goal and with 8:35 to play, her shot wasn’t stopped by the Bear goalie. Schultz’s second goal of the game cut Summerville’s lead to 3-2.
“I wanted to take as many shots as I could and that one just happened to be the one to go in,” Schultz said.
Down by one, the Bullfrogs continued to put pressure on the Summerville defense. With 6:35 left on the clock, Schultz had the ball on the left side of the field and tried to pass to freshman Sophia Keirns, but her pass couldn't be handled. However, the ball went right to senior Trianna Jordan, who took the open shot for the game-tying goal.
“I was aiming for Sophia, and I crossed it to her, and it went right under her feet and Trianna just happened to be there and she put it in for me,” Schultz said. “I’m really proud of her.”
While Bret Harte was unable to score again, neither did the Bears and the game ended in a 3-3 tie.
“The hardest thing all season has been getting over that mental block when we are down during the game,” Shaw said. “I’m really proud of my team, especially the younger girls, and I hope they take that intensity and that feeling and mentality into next season.”
Bret Harte finished the year with an overall record of 4-9-4, while going 2-6-2 in the Mother Lode League.
“We improved so much the second time we played every team,” Bowman said. “I can’t complain about anything. I’m so proud of us as a whole and we look forward to getting better and better as each season goes on. It’s been an honor and a pleasure.”