How does Amador canceling its football season impact Bret Harte, Calaveras?

A decision on Monday by the Board of Trustees of the Amador County Unified School District put an end to the rest of the Amador High School varsity football season. The decision to end Amador’s season impacts not only the Amador varsity football team, but the other five teams in the Mother Lode League who will now be looking to find opponents to fill that vacant spot on the schedule.
In a statement from Torie Gibson, the Superintendent of the Amador County Unified School District, Gibson said, “On September 17, 2022, the District suspended the Amador High School varsity football team pending an administrative review of allegations concerning a highly inappropriate group chat thread involving the majority of the Amador High School varsity football team. The scope of the allegations escalated the need for an external investigation by an independent investigator, with some of the allegations being referred to law enforcement. Our initial estimate for this review is predicted to be a minimum of 30 days.”
Gibson’s statement continued, saying, “In order to comply and cooperate with the investigations taking place, we determined that the best course of action is to cancel the remainder of the Amador High School football season. This decision is also to respect other teams in our league so they have time to make necessary changes to their football schedules. All Amador High School varsity football activities, practices and conditioning are canceled. Additionally, any Amador High School varsity football team activities are not sanctioned, supervised or sponsored by the District in any way.”
With Mother Lode League play set to begin on Friday, the first team to feel the impact is Summerville, who was the first league team to take on Amador. Bret Harte was scheduled to host Amador on Oct. 14 and Calaveras was to travel to Sutter Creek to play Amador on Oct. 21. As of Tuesday, both Calaveras and Bret Harte have yet to find a replacement opponent, which at this point of the season, could be a difficult task to accomplish.
“It’s nearly impossible, especially with how late it is,” Calaveras athletic director Mike Koepp said. “Anyone who had a bye at that time already filled it or is not playing. There are very few teams who don’t have 10 games on their schedule.”
When Calaveras head football coach Doug Clark learned that his team lost a game on the schedule, his first thought went to his senior players.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Clark said. “I don’t want these guys to miss 48 minutes, no matter how good or bad the season is. You take away a game, that’s one less game the seniors have and that’s horrible.”
One of those seniors who will now play one less game is Calaveras running back/safety Braeden Orlandi. In 2021, Calaveras only got to play eight of the 10 games on its schedule and now, in Orlandi’s senior year, another game will not get to be played. Orlandi, like many other players in the Mother Lode League, plans on continuing his football career in college and could use as many high school games as possible to attract college coaches.
“It definitely sucks,” Orlandi said. “They not only hurt themselves, but they hurt everyone else in the league. Every senior in the league loses out on a game and kids that are trying to go play at the next level lose that game.”
Calaveras was scheduled to take on Amador on the road, but Bret Harte was going to host Amador. Bret Harte only had three home games on its schedule and the Amador game was going to be Bret Harte’s senior night. Bret Harte senior Ezra Radabaugh will now only get to play in two home games during his senior year. And while Radabaugh is upset about the loss of a game, he is also disappointed that the chat and the words that were used was even something that happened in the first place.
“It sucks a lot,” Radabaugh said. “Our boys have been working hard, especially our seniors, to make this a great season and not having that game for our seniors to show out really takes a hit for our team. Not only is our team hurt by this, but the whole game of football at the high school level. That kind of talk and hate is never acceptable. It’s just a sad, terrible thing that happened for us and the rest of the teams facing Amador this year.”
Like Koepp, Bret Harte athletic director Brian Barnett has shifted his focus to trying to find a school to take on the Bullfrogs on Oct. 14.
“On Wednesday, I’ll start to scavenge through MaxPreps to see if there’s anybody who has a bye and see if there's anybody who is from a seven-team league,” Barnett said. “I’m going to look at all the small schools and the division V playoffs schools to see if there are any of those schools who are open.”
If Bret Harte is unable to find an opponent, one option is to allow the junior players on the team to play in the JV game against Amador, as only Amador’s varsity squad was involved in the suspension.