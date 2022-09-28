How does Amador canceling its football season impact Bret Harte, Calaveras?
Guy Dossi/Calaveras Enterprise

A decision on Monday by the Board of Trustees of the Amador County Unified School District put an end to the rest of the Amador High School varsity football season. The decision to end Amador’s season impacts not only the Amador varsity football team, but the other five teams in the Mother Lode League who will now be looking to find opponents to fill that vacant spot on the schedule.

In a statement from Torie Gibson, the Superintendent of the Amador County Unified School District, Gibson said, “On September 17, 2022, the District suspended the Amador High School varsity football team pending an administrative review of allegations concerning a highly inappropriate group chat thread involving the majority of the Amador High School varsity football team. The scope of the allegations escalated the need for an external investigation by an independent investigator, with some of the allegations being referred to law enforcement. Our initial estimate for this review is predicted to be a minimum of 30 days.”

