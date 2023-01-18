For a third game in a row, Calaveras falls by a score of 3-0
The Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team is starting to see a trend that they hope they can end sooner than later. For the third Mother Lode League game in a row, Calaveras lost by a score of 3-0. Calaveras fell to 0-3 in league play with a 3-0 road loss to the Amador Buffaloes on Tuesday night in Sutter Creek.

Amador scored its first goal early in the first half. In the second half, Amador scored with around 15 minutes to play and then added its third goal with five minutes left in regulation.

