For a third game in a row, Calaveras falls by a score of 3-0

The Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team is starting to see a trend that they hope they can end sooner than later. For the third Mother Lode League game in a row, Calaveras lost by a score of 3-0. Calaveras fell to 0-3 in league play with a 3-0 road loss to the Amador Buffaloes on Tuesday night in Sutter Creek.
Amador scored its first goal early in the first half. In the second half, Amador scored with around 15 minutes to play and then added its third goal with five minutes left in regulation.
“We matched up pretty well with them,” Calaveras head coach Matt Simpson said. “It was a back-and-forth game. They were just able to use their speed to get behind us a few times and they took advantage of their opportunities. We pressured their defense a few times but failed to convert them into scoring opportunities. Again, the girls played hard and never gave up. I admire their fortitude and effort. We will continue to work and try to improve in order to turn this season around.”
Calaveras will host Argonaut at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
