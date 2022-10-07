In a rematch with Escalon, Bret Harte falls by just 5 strokes
The second time isn’t always a charm. After beating the Escalon Cougars on Tuesday in Angels Camp, the Bullfrogs tried to make it two in a row, as they had a rematch with the Cougars in Escalon.

The rematch did not have the result the Bullfrogs wanted, as they lost to the Cougars 158-163 on Thursday afternoon at the Escalon Golf Course.

