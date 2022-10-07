In a rematch with Escalon, Bret Harte falls by just 5 strokes

The second time isn’t always a charm. After beating the Escalon Cougars on Tuesday in Angels Camp, the Bullfrogs tried to make it two in a row, as they had a rematch with the Cougars in Escalon.
The rematch did not have the result the Bullfrogs wanted, as they lost to the Cougars 158-163 on Thursday afternoon at the Escalon Golf Course.
“All of the girls really played well,” Bret Harte head coach Diane Winsby said. “I think it was their best team score yet. Escalon is always tough at home, but we gave it a really good try.”
Bret Harte senior Makenna Robertson shot a team-low 39; senior Carly Hickman shot a 40; senior Mackenzie Carroll and junior Ella Bach each carded a 42; junior Megan Scott shot a 44; and sophomore Maggie Kristoff ended the afternoon by shooting a 48.
Bret Harte will conclude its regular season on Oct. 11 against Ripon at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.
