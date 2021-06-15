Calaveras Female Athlete of the Year Runner-up: Bailie Clark

During her sophomore year, Bailie Clark played softball and basketball, both at the same time. She hit leadoff and played center field and finished the softball season as a first-team player. Clark hit for an average of .491 while collecting 26 hits, knocking in 19 and scoring 35 runs. She also had three doubles, three triples, seven home runs, walked 10 times, and stole 18 bags.
“Our very first game of the year, she led off with an inside-the-park home run against Argonaut and that led the way to what was going to happen for us this year,” Calaveras head softball coach Mike Koepp said. “She’s just so dangerous because of her speed and aggressiveness. We’ll work on the little game a little bit more, instead of the long game, and she’ll be even more deadly.”
On the basketball court, Clark finished the short six-game season with 54 points, 23 rebounds, 18 assists and 25 steals from her guard position.
“Bailie is a naturally gifted athlete who is still just scratching the surface of what she can be as a basketball player,” Calaveras head basketball coach Jeremy Malamed said. “She defends tenaciously and can score on all three levels by beating people off the dribble and finishing inside, midrange with pullups and floaters, and has great form from 3-point range. She made a nice improvement this year in her understanding of the game, in particular by recognizing how she was being defended and taking advantage of mismatches when teams tried to switch on screens. Her fearlessness and competitive spirit enable her to be successful in even the toughest of matchups against bigger and more experienced players. With a little more dedication to working on her craft in the offseason and between games, she can be one of the top playmakers in the section next year.”