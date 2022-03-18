Rios strikes out nine in a 2-1 league victory over Argonaut

There are some pitchers who would be nervous to take the hill in the first game of league play. The good thing for the Calaveras High School baseball team is that senior Andy Rios is not one of those pitchers.
In the opening game of Mother Lode League play, Rios lived up to his title as staff ace and controlled the game from the first pitch he threw in the top of the first, to his final pitch in the sixth. Rios finished the afternoon with nine strikeouts in six innings of work and allowed one unearned run on five hits without walking any batters.
“I don’t really get nervous pitching; I’ve been doing it my whole life,” Rios said. “I knew I was going to go out there and hit spots and strike guys out.”
Behind the outstanding performance on the mound, Calaveras’ offense did just enough to reward Rios with the win. Calaveras beat the Argonaut Mustangs 2-1 Friday afternoon in San Andreas, which was Calaveras’ 10th overall victory.
The two runs scored was the least amount of runs Calaveras has recorded all season. The previous season-low was four runs, which came in a 4-3 road victory over Soledad. On Friday, Calaveras scored two runs and only got one hit, yet still walked off the field victorious. For head coach Tom DeLappe, he isn’t worried about his offense being cold for one afternoon and feels that with the experience in his lineup, scoring runs in the future shouldn’t be an issue.
“We talk about facing guys who are on and dealing and how you deal with that in the dugout,” DeLappe said. “Most of the guys in the lineup can handle it. They’ll make the adjustments and keep fighting with each new at-bat and start over.”
Rios showed the Argonaut hitters that it wasn’t going to be an easy day at the office early in the game. After a leadoff double in the top of the second, Rios struck the next three batters out to strand the runner in scoring position.
Calaveras scored its first run in the bottom of the second and it didn’t come with any powerful hits or loud contact. With one out, senior Dean Habbestad drew a walk and advanced to second on a passed ball. An Argonaut error put runners on the corners with one away. Junior Brayden Brim reached on a fielders’ choice, which scored Habbestad from first and put Calaveras up 1-0.
With a one-run lead, Rios continued to roll through the Argonaut lineup. In the top of the fourth, Rios struck out the first two batters and got the third out on a slow grounder back to the mound.
“That’s just the same old Andy,” DeLappe said. “He just pulls his hat down and bears down. There were some close pitches that didn’t seem to get called, but he’s been throwing the same way he always has. He’s picked it up the last couple of games on the mound and he’s back to where he was last year.”
Calaveras got its second run of the game in the bottom of the fourth and again, it was scored without a hit. Rios led off by getting hit in the head and junior Gus Tofanelli and Habbestad each followed with walks to load the bases with no outs. Senior catcher Woody Gardina hit a sharp grounder to third and the out was recorded at home. Calaveras’ second run scored when Tofanelli raced home after a wild pitch. That turned out to be the final run Calaveras scored all afternoon.
Even though Calaveras got just one hit—which was a double off the bat of senior Aiden Look—Rios didn’t feel any frustration, panic, or negativity in the dugout.
“Everybody in the dugout has each other’s backs and we don’t let each other get into bad mental states,” Rios said.
Argonaut scored its only run in the top of the fifth. Two errors aided the rally, but with two outs, an RBI single turned out to be the final at-bat of the inning, as Gardina threw out Argonaut’s runner trying to advance to second after the run scored, which kept Calaveras’ lead at 2-1.
That was not the only key defensive play Gardina made. In the top of the sixth, Argonaut had two runners on with two away. With the tying run at second, Gardina picked the runner off with a sharp throw from behind the dish to end the inning.
“It’s big when you get outs that you shouldn’t get,” DeLappe said. “We’ve been working with him (Gardina) for four years now on recognizing those situations on when to throw and when to pick guys off. He’s coming along pretty good and he’s got a great arm. He’s aware of what’s going on out there and he’s looking for it and he’ll get you. “
Rios’ day was done after six innings of work and Habbestad took the mound in the top of the seventh with a one-run lead. The Mustangs got a leadoff single, but Habbestad settled down and recorded three straight outs for the save.
“Dean always goes out there and shows up and that’s what he did,” Rios said.
Calaveras may have ended the week with a home Mother Lode League victory, but it began the week with a road win over the El Dorado Cougars, which was played at Sutter Health Park, the home of the Sacramento River Cats. Being able to play on the same field as the triple-A affiliates of the San Francisco Giants was a special moment for Rios.
“It was awesome and the atmosphere was amazing,” Rios said. “The ball just looked different off the bat.”
Calaveras scored all seven of its runs in the top of the third. Chance Brooks, Tyler Maddock, Tofanelli, Rios, Habbestad and Gardina all recorded RBIs in the big inning. Rios started the game and went two innings and struck out two. Tyler Maddock picked up the win, as the junior went two innings and gave up one run on two hits.
Calaveras (10-1, 1-0 MLL) will play its next two games in Tuolumne County. On March 22, Calaveras will take on the Summerville Bears at 3:30 p.m. in Tuolumne. And on March 25, Calaveras ends its week taking on the Wildcats in Sonora. That game will begin at 6 p.m.