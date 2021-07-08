Calaveras Male Athlete of the Year Runner-up: Donivan Giangregorio

It would have been easy for Donivan Giangregorio to not participate in any sports during his final few months of high school. With a wrestling career at Oregon State University beginning in the fall, Giangregorio could have not played in four football games and not spent time on the track team, but that’s not the way he functions.
On the football field, Giangregorio played linebacker, center and for one series, lined up at fullback and scored what turned out to be the winning touchdown against Argonaut. He was the heartbeat of Calaveras’ gridiron gang and just to have Giangregorio out on the field was a victory in itself for head coach Doug Clark.
“It meant the world to me to have him out there and it meant the world to the team and it meant the world to the school,” Clark said. “And that’s his mentality; he’s just a competitor and needs to be No. 1 at everything he does. It does not surprise me one bit that even though he’s on a full scholarship to a big D-1 school for wrestling, that he came out to play football. It would have been really easy to sit out, but that’s not going to happen with him.”
After taking off his football pads for the final time, Giangregorio made the shocking decision to, for the first time in his high school career, join the track team. He competed in the 110-meter hurdles, the high and triple jump and the pole vault. His personal record in the hurdles was 21.53; his high jump personal record was 5 feet, 2 inches; his pole vault personal record was 10 feet; and his triple jump personal record was 35 feet, 10 inches.
Because of wrestling commitments, Giangregorio was not able to finish the track season. But just having Giangregorio on the team for a few weeks was a welcomed surprise for head coach Doug Avrit.
“Donivan brought a certain amount of levity to our program,” Avrit said. “He wanted to try many things, although because of a bad shoulder he couldn’t throw for us, which would have seemed to be a natural couple of events for him. He worked at and got quite a bit better in the pole vault and it was too bad he missed league finals due to wrestling finally beginning to open up, but that kind of summed up the year in some ways. He is a good kid who is a very good athlete and it will be fun to see what he does at the collegiate level at Oregon State.”