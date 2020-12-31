60 minutes stands between ’Niners, end of season

When the 49ers needed to win a game to keep their playoff hopes alive, they played poorly. When they needed to lose to keep a solid spot in the 2021 draft, they played like a team poised to make a strong run in the postseason.
A week after having their playoff dreams dashed, the 49ers played one of their most well-rounded games of the season and beat the Arizona Cardinals on the road 20-12. The game felt a lot like 2019. The 49ers controlled the clock by running the ball, made timely passes and played outstanding defense. That combination is what took San Francisco to the Super Bowl last season.
For the first time since 2018, C.J. Bethard started at quarterback. The former third-round pick has seen very little of the field in the past two years, but with an arm injury to No. 2 quarterback Nick Mullens suffered against Dallas a week ago, Bethard got the start. While he didn’t do anything that would suggest he’s the next Joe Montana, Bethard managed the game and did the little things right. And perhaps most importantly, he didn’t make any huge mistakes.
Bethard finished the game 13 for 22 for 182 yards with three touchdown passes and zero interceptions. Bethard connected with fullback Kyle Juszczyk twice for scores and he also hit running back Jeff Wilson Jr. for a 21-yard touchdown strike in the first quarter.
Perhaps the star of the afternoon was Wilson. With starting running back Raheem Mostert placed on season-ending injured reserve, Wilson became the bell cow. Wilson carried the ball 22 times for 183 yards for an average of 8.3 yards per carry. As a team, San Francisco rushed for 227 yards. Offensively, the 49ers outgained Arizona 398-350.
In a season marred by injuries, the 49ers were able to put one of their top players back on the field. After missing six games with a broken foot, tight end George Kittle got to put the pads on once again. In his first game since early November, Kittle had four catches for 92 yards. He also helped out as a blocker, which is a big reason why San Francisco racked up so many yards on the ground.
Defensively, holding Arizona to only 12 points was a major accomplishment. The Cardinals made two field goals in the first half and scored their only touchdown in the fourth quarter. The 49ers collected three quarterback sacks and one key interception. Even with many star defenders injured and unable to play for much of the season, the 49ers still have a top-five defense.
With all the success from the defensive side of the ball, there’s heavy speculation that defensive coordinator Robert Saleh won’t be roaming the San Francisco sidelines for long. Saleh is one of the coordinators who is expected to become a head coach next year and the experts feel that he may end up in Detroit. With a roster that will have many changes to it before the 2021 season, the 49ers will most likely also need to find a new defensive coordinator.
San Francisco has one game left remaining and it’s against the Seattle Seahawks. Last year, those two teams met with the NFC West title on the line. Now, Seattle is getting ready for the playoffs and the 49ers are 60 minutes away from the season coming to an end.
Sunday’s game will be a home game for the 49ers, although it will be played in Arizona. The stipulations are the same this week as they were against the Cardinals and it all has to do with draft positioning. It may be better for the 49ers to lose to get a higher draft pick. But as the 49ers have shown over the years, just because the pick is a high one, that doesn’t always equal a franchise player.
Prediction: Seattle 24, San Francisco 23