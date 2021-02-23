Football, soccer to return to Mother Lode League Friday

After months of speculation and waiting, football and soccer will officially return to the Mother Lode League. On Feb. 19, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that outdoor sports can be played as long as the county had fewer than 14 cases per 100,000 residents.
When that was announced, Tuolumne and Amador counties could celebrate, as both fell under the required number. The same could not be said for Calaveras County. However, when the new COVID-19 state numbers were released Tuesday morning, Calaveras County was at 9.4%, which opened the door for football and soccer to resume.
The new starting date for outdoor sports, which includes football, baseball, softball and soccer is Friday. Currently in the Mother Lode League, baseball and softball are scheduled to begin in April. Purple tier sports, such as golf, tennis, swimming, track and cross country will continue as usual.
One caveat for the return of football is that players of those sports will need to be tested weekly if their county case rate is above seven per 100,000. The tests will be provided by the state. Soccer will not need to be tested. Water polo was the other sport that was going to require weekly testing, but lack of participants forced the Mother Lode League to cancel the upcoming water polo season.
Non-contact football practice can begin immediately, as there needs to be five practices before pads can be worn. After that, nine practices in pads are required before games can be played. Summerville, Sonora, Amador and Argonaut will begin their season on March 12. Calaveras and Bret Harte will have a bye week and won’t begin until March 19. The season will end April 9. All of Calaveras’ games will be played on the road. There will be no JV football for Calaveras or Bret Harte.
Soccer practice can begin March 1. The first games will be March 9 and games will be played every Tuesday and Thursday until April 8. Varsity boys and girls will play at the same location, with one beginning at 4 p.m. and the other at 5:45 p.m. There will be no JV games. Calaveras is scheduled to play all of its games on the road, but there is a chance with the time change that home games could be played at Toyon Middle School. That decision will be made at a later date.
As for fan attendance, only immediate family members will be allowed to attend and must purchase a pass from their home school. The pass is good for only one sport in one season, but will be good for home and away games for that one sport. Photo ID must be shown at each game along with the pass. This requirement will stay for the rest of the 2020-21 school year.
While the news from the state was positive, Bret Harte and Calaveras did not get welcomed news from the county health department. California made a recommendation to allow athletes to play multiple sports. However, Calaveras County will not allow cohorting, according to Mother Lode League commissioner Jerry Rucker. Calaveras County athletes will need to quarantine for 10 days before starting a new sport.