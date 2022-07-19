Habbestad, Tofanelli are named to All-State baseball team

The Calaveras High School duo of Dean Habbestad and Gus Tofanelli get to add one more accomplishment to their memorable 2022 baseball season.
Habbestad and Tofanelli were already Mother Lode League and CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV champions. Habbestad capped his senior year by being named as the Most Outstanding Player of the Mother Lode League, while Tofanelli was not only the Most Valuable Player of the Mother Lode League, but also earned a spot as a MaxPreps Small Town All-American first-team member as a junior.
Now, Habbestad and Tofanelli get one more award thrown their way, as the Calaveras baseball stars were selected as first-team members to the California All-State Small Schools Baseball Team.
Habbestad was Calaveras’ ace on the hill during the 2022 season. When Habbestad took the ball and walked to the mound, it was very likely that Calaveras was going to end the day in the win column. In fact, in 17 appearances during his senior year, Calaveras went 16-1.
Habbestad only allowed an earned run in five outings. He went 13-1 with an ERA of 1.54. He had six complete games, four complete-game shutouts and one save. In 86.1 innings pitched, Habbestad struck out 117 batters (which included a career-high 14 in a win over Bret Harte and 13 in a win over Summerville) and walked only 15. Opponents hit just .216 off of Calaveras’ ace.
And at the plate, he hit .385 with 37 hits, 32 runs scored, 30 RBIs, seven doubles, two home runs, walked 22 times and was hit by four pitches.
As for Tofanelli, he couldn’t have asked for a more productive junior season. The Calaveras slugger hit .486 with an on-base percentage of .570 and collected 51 hits, drove in 52 runs, scored 38 times, smacked five doubles, two triples and blasted 11 shots over the fence.
The California All-State Baseball Small Schools first team is: Lucas Herman (Viewpoint, Calabasas) Sr.; Roman Meyers (Temecula Prep, Temecula) Jr.; Devon Daniel (Kerman) Sr.; Nick Dugan (St. Bernard’s, Eureka) Sr.; Gavin Farinha (Turlock Christian) Jr.; Ethan Lay (Colusa) Sr.; Cody New (Hesperia Christian) Jr.; Jobe Olson (Laton) Sr.; Noah Zirkle (St. Mary’s, Berkeley) Sr.; Noel Aquinas (St. Francis, Watsonville) Sr.; Deven Carter (Alpha Charter, Elverta) Sr.; Malachi Fuller (Bradshaw Christian, Sacramento) Sr.; Cayden Lee (St. Bernard’s, Eureka) Sr.; Emilio Martin (Fremont Christian) Sr.; Aaron Martinez (LeGrand) Sr.; Nico Newhan (Maranatha Christian, San Diego) Jr.; Micah Nicholson (Bradshaw Christian, Sacramento) Soph.; Gus Toffinelli (Calaveras, San Andreas) Jr.; Trent Toole (Stevenson, Pebble Beach) Jr.; Jaxon Byrd (Alpha Charter, Elverta) Sr.; Cole Curtis (Albany) Sr.; Dylan Malcolm (St. Bernard, Playa del Rey) Jr.; Mark Spohn (Monte Vista Christian, Watsonville) Sr.; Leighton Tarke (Sutter) Sr.; Adam Delgado (Kerman) Soph.; Dean Habbestad (Calaveras, San Andreas) Sr.; Luke Kalfsbeek (Colusa) Soph.; Jackson Nichols (Valley Christian, Roseville) Sr.; Eric Segura (Soledad) Jr.; Dylan Stewart (St. Joseph Notre Dame, Alameda) Sr.